Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2026 First Quarter Results

Completes Transition to Fully Independent, Broadly Held Public Company with Refreshed Board

Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

HOUSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $38.0 million. First quarter Tool Rental revenue was $28.9 million, and Product Sales revenue totaled approximately $9.0 million. Net Loss attributable to common stockholders for the first quarter was $1.5 million, or a loss of $0.04 per share. Adjusted Net Loss(1) was $1.0 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the first quarter was a loss of $0.03 per diluted share. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $7.5 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was a loss of $160,000. As of March 31, 2026, DTI had $2.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, and net debt of $48.9 million.

Wayne Prejean, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our first quarter results came in largely in-line with our expectations minus some softness in Canada due to the spring breakup arriving earlier this year. While we continue to operate in a complicated market environment, including uncertainty in the Middle East and volatile commodity prices, we are leveraging our differentiated, specialized product suite to capture international market share and preserve our leading position in downhole drilling tools worldwide. I'm also pleased that, despite a 4% year-over-year decline in global rig count, we remain confident in our ability to achieve and reaffirm our full year guidance, which constitutes growth at the midpoint when compared to our 2025 results. Our ClearPath and Drill-N-Ream product lines are gaining significant traction with international offshore operators as well as customers managing complex well configurations, enhancing our mix toward higher-margin, technology-enabled solutions to deliver improved returns for DTI.

"During the first quarter, we reached another important milestone. Our primary private equity sponsor, HHEP, completed the distribution of its remaining DTI shares to its limited partners. This materially increases our public float and trading liquidity. This distribution, together with the recent refreshment to the composition of our Board of Directors, marks a significant transition for DTI into a fully independent public company with broader ownership and a governance framework tailored to our next phase of growth.

"Looking ahead, we continue to expect activity in the first half of 2026 to remain relatively flat, but we see tangible catalysts emerging that should drive improvement later in the year. To capitalize on these opportunities, we plan to make targeted investments in select international markets to capture incremental demand and deploy our specialized technologies more efficiently into regions with complex well requirements. Near term, we expect our second quarter results to benefit from the earlier-than-expected spring break up in Canada, which should translate into an earlier post-breakup rebound. We are excited about the opportunities in front of us, both organic and inorganic, and I look forward to sharing updates on our growth plans in the coming quarters as we build on this solid foundation," concluded Prejean.

2026 Full Year Outlook

Revenue

$155 million



—



$170 million Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$35 million



—



$45 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1)

23 %



—



26 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2)

$17 million



—



$22 million



















(1) Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

2026 First Quarter Conference Call Information

DTI's 2026 first quarter conference call can be accessed live via dial-in or webcast on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) by dialing 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or via live webcast by logging onto the webcast at this URL address: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events. An audio replay will be available through May 15, 2026 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13759566#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (10) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties including those described in Part I, Item 1A – "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 6, 2026 and in comparable "Risk Factor" sections of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed after such Form 10-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management and are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of DTI. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in DTI's most recent Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2026

2025 Revenue, net:







Tool rental

$ 28,910

$ 34,533 Product sale

9,049

8,347 Total revenue, net

37,959

42,880 Costs and other deductions:







Cost of tool rental revenue

7,750

7,688 Cost of product sale revenue

3,362

3,558 Selling, general, and administrative expense

20,226

21,609 Depreciation and amortization expense

6,927

6,722 Interest expense, net

1,013

1,309 Loss (gain) on asset disposal

—

(13) Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

776

1,934 Total costs and other deductions

40,054

44,708 Income (loss) before income tax expense

(2,095)

(1,828) Income tax benefit (expense)

557

159 Net income (loss)

$ (1,538)

$ (1,669) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

2

— Net income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International stockholders

$ (1,540)

$ (1,669) Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.04)

$ (0.05) Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.04)

$ (0.05) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,116,094

35,592,737 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,116,094

35,592,737 Comprehensive income (loss):







Net income (loss)

$ (1,538)

$ (1,669) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

(754)

942 Comprehensive income (loss):

(2,292)

(727) Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

2

— Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Drilling Tools International stockholders

$ (2,294)

$ (727)

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





March 31,

December 31,



2026

2025 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 2,840

$ 3,648 Accounts receivable, net

40,335

37,683 Related party note receivable, current

1,541

1,541 Inventories

18,615

18,149 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,395

3,866 Total current assets

68,726

64,887 Property, plant and equipment, net

73,026

72,602 Operating lease right-of-use asset

24,245

25,181 Intangible assets, net

38,437

39,674 Goodwill, net

14,524

14,616 Deferred financing costs, net

517

468 Related party note receivable, less current portion

3,927

3,836 Deposits and other long-term assets

1,298

917 Total assets

$ 224,700

$ 222,181 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 12,234

$ 9,785 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

9,120

10,711 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,596

4,335 Current maturities of long-term debt

5,990

5,989 Total current liabilities

31,940

30,820 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

20,370

21,494 Revolving line of credit

32,500

25,000 Long-term debt, less current portion

13,263

14,827 Deferred tax liabilities, net

6,194

7,167 Total liabilities

104,267

99,308 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000 as of March 31, 2026

and December 31, 2025, 35,901,108 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and

35,661,297 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025

4

4 Less: Treasury stock at cost, 775,368 and 505,169 shares as of March 31, 2026 and

December 31, 2025, respectively

(2,192)

(1,265) Additional paid-in-capital

131,580

130,801 Accumulated deficit

(8,883)

(7,343) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(90)

664 Total Drilling Tools International stockholder's equity

120,419

122,861 Non-controlling interest

14

12 Total Equity

120,433

122,873 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 224,700

$ 222,181

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













For the three months ended March 31,



2026

2025 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (1,538)

$ (1,669) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

6,927

6,722 Amortization of deferred financing costs

38

87 Non-cash lease expense

1,220

1,383 Unrealized loss (gain) on currency translation

(271)

(114) Write off of excess and obsolete inventory

18

418 Write off of excess and obsolete property and equipment

—

54 Provision (recovery) for credit losses

316

217 Deferred tax expense (benefit)

(973)

(750) Loss (gain) on sale of property

—

23 Gain on sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(3,914)

(3,145) Stock-based compensation expense

719

541 Interest income on related party note receivable

(91)

(91) Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(3,062)

(670) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(2,438)

572 Inventories

(136)

2,540 Operating lease liabilities

(1,147)

(1,303) Accounts payable

2,031

(3,651) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(862)

(634) Net cash flows from operating activities

(3,163)

2,431 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

—

(5,619) Purchase of intangible assets

(417)

(681) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment

—

14 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment

(7,687)

(5,043) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

5,133

4,049 Net cash flows from investing activities

(2,971)

(7,280) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

60

— Payment of deferred financing costs

(87)

— Purchase of treasury stock

(706)

— Repayment of term loan

(1,250)

(1,250) Repayment of promissory note

(235)

(216) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

19,770

19,349 Repayment on revolving line of credit

(12,270)

(16,491) Net cash flows from financing activities

5,282

1,392 Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates

44

61 Net change in cash

(808)

(3,396) Cash at beginning of period

3,648

6,185 Cash at end of period

$ 2,840

$ 2,789

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share, Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income tax expense which is calculated by applying a 25% effective tax rate to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

This release also includes certain projections of non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these items to net income include gains or losses on sale or consolidation transactions, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt, variations in effective tax rate and fluctuations in net working capital, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended March 31,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (1,538)

$ (1,669) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(557)

(159) Depreciation and amortization

6,927

6,722 Interest expense, net

1,013

1,309 Stock option expense

719

541 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on sale of property

—

(13) Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Transaction expense

401

732 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

374

1,203 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,527

$ 10,754

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three months ended March 31,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (1,538)

$ (1,669) Add (deduct):







Income tax expense (benefit)

(557)

(159) Depreciation and amortization

6,927

6,722 Interest expense, net

1,013

1,309 Stock option expense

719

541 Management fees

188

188 Loss (gain) on sale of property

—

(13) Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Transaction expense

401

732 Other operating and non-operating expense, net

374

1,203 Capital expenditures

(7,687)

(5,043) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ (160)

$ 5,711

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three months ended March 31,



2026

2025 Net income (loss)

$ (1,538)

$ (1,669) Add (deduct):







Transaction expense

401

732 Goodwill impairment

—

1,901 Restructuring charges

213

— Software implementation

131

— Income tax expense (benefit)

(557)

(159) Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ (1,350)

$ 805 Adjusted Income tax expense (benefit)

(338)

(201) Adjusted Net Income (loss)

$ (1,013)

$ 1,006 Adjusted Basic earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.03)

$ 0.03 Adjusted Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.03)

$ 0.03 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,116,094

35,592,737 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

35,116,094

35,778,541

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2026







Low

High Net income (loss)





$ (500)

$ 3,000 Add (deduct):











Interest expense, net





3,000

4,500 Income tax expense (benefit)



-

1,200 Depreciation and amortization



28,000

30,000 Management fees





700

800 Other expense





800

1,000 Stock option expense





3,000

4,000 Goodwill impairment





-

- Transaction expense





-

500 Adjusted EBITDA





$ 35,000

$ 45,000 Revenue





155,000

170,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin





23 %

26 %

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2026







Low

High Net income (loss)





$ (500)

$ 3,000 Add (deduct):











Interest expense, net





3,000

4,500 Income tax expense (benefit)



-

1,200 Depreciation and amortization



28,000

30,000 Management fees





700

800 Other expense





800

1,000 Stock option expense





3,000

4,000 Goodwill impairment





-

- Transaction expense





-

500 Capital expenditures





(18,000)

(23,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow





$ 17,000

$ 22,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin



11 %

13 %

SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.