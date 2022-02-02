Drink the Rainbow Everyday with Life Wild

MONSEY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You may remember the old saying, "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." Well at Life Wild, we're here to tell you that in order to find whole health, you must look beyond the apple. While we understand the importance of the fibers, vitamins, and minerals found in fruits and veggies, few understand the importance of phytochemicals, which are what give plants their vibrant color, taste, and are the secret behind many of the benefits ascribed to eating fruits and vegetables.

Fruits and veggies are loaded with phytochemicals and micronutrients, from the beta carotene found in carrots to lycopene in tomatoes, polyphenols in berries, and so much more!

In the modern world, we need the life-enhancing nutrition that fruits and veggies provide us with more than ever. However, many of us aren't eating enough. Whether your diet limits the consumption of specific fruits and veggies because of their carbohydrate or calories, or you just don't always have time to eat a well-balanced meal, there are many reasons why someone may not be getting enough fruits and vegetables.

At Life Wild, we understand that a truly balanced rainbow diet should not just consist of fruits and vegetables. We acknowledge the importance of consuming foods consumed by cultures around the globe, known for their vibrant health. For instance, those living in the Mediterranean tend to use olive oil and drink wine, while those living in Japan drink green tea and use specific spices that are common in their area. That's why we believe a true rainbow diet should consist of more than just fruits and veggies. It must include teas, spices, olive, wine, and more in combination with a variety of plant foods.

The Rainbow Collection by Life Wild consists of three delicious superfood powders: Oriental Greens, Mediterranean Reds, and Rainforest Ambers. These blends are synergistically crafted with a wide variety of phytochemicals and micronutrients. Name any plant-phytochemical, and you'll find its best source here, including phycocyanin from spirulina, anthocyanins from wild blueberries, beta-glucans from mushrooms and oats, and so much more! In addition, you will get the benefits of staple foods from global cultures known for their vibrant health.

With every blend cumulatively supporting various body functions, you can achieve whole-body health and enjoy a range of delicious flavors. Take them all daily, rotate blends throughout the week, or customize the program to fit your individual need.

Mix a scoop of your desired powder into water, juice, milk, or smoothie, and unleash the vibrant, real you!

About Life Wild

Life Wild is a rising, passion-driven company with one mission: to give your body the nutrition you need from sources you want. Life Wild scours the globe for the highest quality whole plants, pure superfoods, living sprouts, real mushrooms, and spices still grown and harvested using old-world clean methods and combines them in the optimal ratios in powder form for the greatest synergy and unparalleled results.

Life Wild stands out when it comes to quality and transparency by maintaining multiple quality certifications and applying strict quality control measures. All products are as organic as possible, non-GMO, kosher, vegan, and clean — always.

In addition, Life Wild is transparent about the origin of every single ingredient and provides a detailed dossier with information on each ingredient found in their products.

