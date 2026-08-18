DRiV Expands the Monroe® Air Suspension Portfolio with Full-Line Coverage for High-Volume Vehicle Applications

New lineup of air struts, air springs, compressors, ride height sensors and air shocks help technicians restore ride quality and performance

SKOKIE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, a global aftermarket solutions leader, is expanding its Monroe® ride control offering with a full line of air suspension replacement products, delivering 404 SKUs across air struts, air springs, air shocks, air compressors and ride height sensors.

The Monroe® air suspension portfolio includes air struts, air springs, air shocks, air compressors and ride height sensors designed to help technicians restore original ride quality, vehicle performance and system reliability across a wide range of applications.

"Air suspension systems are designed to deliver a smooth, controlled ride, but when a component fails, vehicle performance and comfort can quickly suffer," said Joseph Saoud, vice president and general manager, U.S. and Canada, DRiV. "We're giving technicians access to a complete portfolio of Monroe air suspension solutions engineered to help restore original ride quality, simplify repairs and keep vehicles performing as intended."

A Complete Air Suspension Solution

The Monroe air suspension portfolio provides broad coverage across premium domestic and import applications, including:

Air Struts: Engineered to reduce noise, vibration and harshness with durable air bellows and precision-polished rods for smooth operation.

Engineered to reduce noise, vibration and harshness with durable air bellows and precision-polished rods for smooth operation. Air Springs: Built to restore original air ride functionality with durable materials that resist abrasion, water, oil and lubricants.

Built to restore original air ride functionality with durable materials that resist abrasion, water, oil and lubricants. Air Shocks: Designed to improve ride control, reduce bounce and support automatic leveling systems.

Designed to improve ride control, reduce bounce and support automatic leveling systems. Air Compressors: Featuring high-torque, low-noise motors, nitrile seals and OE-style design for reliable performance and long service life.

Featuring high-torque, low-noise motors, nitrile seals and OE-style design for reliable performance and long service life. Ride Height Sensors: Designed to maintain proper ride height through accurate chassis-to-road distance measurement and durable, corrosion-resistant construction.

Expanded Coverage for Today's Air Suspension Repairs

The expanded portfolio is designed to support technicians servicing high-volume domestic and import applications, including popular vehicles such as the Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and select Mercedes, BMW and Audi models. This broad coverage gives technicians access to air suspension replacement solutions across a wide range of vehicles already on the road.

Because air suspension components work together as an integrated system, Monroe recommends inspecting related components during service. Replacing air struts and air springs together when wear is identified can help restore optimal ride performance and long-term reliability.

Built on Monroe Ride Control Expertise

Backed by more than a century of ride control innovation, Monroe air suspension products are engineered to deliver the performance, durability and OE-style fit technicians expect from the brand.

The portfolio is expected to continue expanding beyond the initial 404 SKUs over the next year or two, with additional ride height sensor coverage in development and new air spring and air strut applications planned for 2027.

The Monroe full-line air suspension portfolio will be available beginning August 2026.

About DRiV

DRiV, a Tenneco business group, is a leading player in the automotive aftermarket, dedicated to enhancing vehicle performance through innovative solutions and engineering excellence. With a portfolio of respected brands, including MOOG®, Monroe®, Wagner®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel™, Walker®, and more, DRiV focuses on delivering high-quality auto parts that ensure optimal functionality and reliability. Visit www.driv.com to learn more.

Media Contacts

DRiV

Adam Strobe, [email protected]

Tiny Mighty Communications

Sydney Wagner, [email protected]

SOURCE DRiV