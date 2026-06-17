Drivers Can Find a First Edition Bentley Flying Spur W12 at Jake's Motorcars

Jake's Motorcars Offers Rare First Edition Models to Its Customers

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury vehicle enthusiasts searching for an exceptionally equipped Bentley Flying Spur W12 can now find a rare First Edition model available at Jake's Motorcars in La Jolla, California.

Bentley First Edition Flying Spur W12 Highly Optioned

The dealership is currently offering a highly optioned Bentley Flying Spur W12 featuring the coveted First Edition Specification package. This luxury sedan combines handcrafted craftsmanship, powerful performance, and advanced technology in a limited-production model for discerning drivers.

Among its premium features are its Bang & Olufsen for Bentley sound system, Bentley Rotating Display, Touring Specification package, and ventilated massage seats. The vehicle also boasts low mileage and has recently completed its annual service, providing added confidence for prospective buyers.

The Bentley Flying Spur W12 is widely recognized for delivering a refined driving experience while maintaining the performance expected from the Bentley brand. Its First Edition designation further enhances its exclusivity, making it a desirable addition to any luxury vehicle collection.

A Dealership with Rare and Exotic Vehicles

Jake's Motorcars specializes in sourcing and offering rare, exotic, and luxury vehicles. In addition to the First Edition Bentley Flying Spur W12, the dealership maintains an inventory of carefully selected vehicles that allow customers to compare multiple high-end models in one location.

Each vehicle is thoroughly inspected and selected based on quality, condition, and ownership history. Many of the dealership's vehicles feature low mileage, limited ownership records, and up-to-date maintenance, helping ensure they meet the expectations of luxury automotive buyers.

Customers interested in learning more about the available First Edition Bentley Flying Spur W12 or exploring other rare luxury vehicles are encouraged to visit Jake's Motorcars in La Jolla or browse the dealership's current inventory online.

About Jake's Motorcars

Jake's Motorcars is a luxury and exotic vehicle dealership located in La Jolla, California. The dealership specializes in premium pre-owned vehicles, including rare, collectible, and highly optioned models from some of the world's most prestigious automotive manufacturers. Jake's Motorcars is committed to providing customers with exceptional vehicles and a personalized purchasing experience.

SOURCE Jake's Motorcars