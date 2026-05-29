Jake's Motorcars Highlights Used Bentley Continental GT with under 5,000 Miles

Drivers Can Find Low-Mileage Bentley Continental GT Models at Jake's Motorcars

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jake's Motorcars, a pre-owned exotic car dealership in La Jolla, California, is currently highlighting its pre-owned Bentley Continental GT inventory, with two available models under 5,000 miles at the time of this writing. These low-mileage vehicles present an exciting opportunity for drivers to purchase a nearly new, highly optioned car at far below MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price).

Bentley Continental GT Cars with Factory Options

a Bentley Continental GT model in yellow

Models at Jake's Motorcars come highly optioned with factory options such as appearance packages, extra-cost paint options, upgraded wheels, advanced driver-assistance systems and more. On the dealership's website, drivers can view a full list of features with all add-ons and enhancements made to each vehicle.

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Model with Low Mileage

Both available Bentley Continental GT models at the dealership are Speed variants from the 2022 model year. With only a few years of driving and less than 5,000 miles driven total, these GT Speed variants offer the luxury of a new car without the new car price.

Pre-Owned Bentley Continental with Owner's Manual, Factory Floormats and Master Keys

In addition to a highly optioned and low-mileage vehicle, drivers will receive all owner's manuals, factory floormats, and multiple master keys with these vehicles. Both cars have been meticulously cared for, with all services up to date. Jake's Motorcars can provide additional details on service history and car care.

About Jake's Motorcars

Jake's Motorcars is an exotic car dealership in La Jolla, California, specializing in highly optioned and rare models. The dealership's inventory is cultivated for quality over quantity, offering only luxury brands such as Ferrari, Bentley and Lamborghini. Drivers around the world choose Jake's Motorcars for their immaculate cars, rare options and top-tier customer service.

SOURCE Jake's Motorcars