DROS.ai Helps Greystone Streamline Collections, Eliminating Bottlenecks with Speed and Transparency

Within a few days of launch, DROS.ai earns recognition for its impeccable and streamlined features

BENGALURU, India, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DROS.ai, an AI-native operating layer for modern collections teams, has been recognized by Greystone & Associates for significantly streamlining account onboarding and operational workflows. The third-party collections agency today reported that account uploads that previously required external IT coordination can now be completed in as little as 5–10 minutes.

A recent report by Collection Industry News notes that in today's time, consumers expect collections to happen with flexibility, clarity, and convenience, something that DROS addresses effectively.

How DROS came to the rescue

Back in the day, Greystone and team struggled to get a new batch of accounts into the system, often requiring external IT intervention. This would be a bottleneck at the start of every new portfolio, and, on top of that, tracking account status and monitoring collector activity required significant manual effort.

After adopting DROS, the Greystone team saw an immediate shift in account onboarding, as highlighted in this post. The new setup allowed the team to operate independently without relying on external IT support, eliminating the scheduling, coordination, and delays that were previously part of the process.

"We used to have to hire outside IT guys just to upload the accounts. We're able to upload the accounts in 5 to 10 minutes tops," said the Greystone team.

"A lot of software in this industry feels outdated. With DROS, things that used to take an entire day can now be done much faster, and the visibility across portfolios has been vital for our operations," said Darryl Brown, Owner, Greystone & Associates. Brown further praised the platform for being easy to use, efficient, and appreciated the team for being responsive in building around the real challenges collections agencies face.

All these practices have massively helped reduce operational dependency as well, leading the team to work with more autonomy and less overhead, finally helping the team to focus on their actual deliverables. Furthermore, Greystone has also expanded into AI-powered voice outreach through capabilities integrated within the DROS platform.

What does the future look like?

DROS has significantly helped the Greystone team gain real-time visibility into their portfolios, with account status, collector activity, and workflow progress becoming accessible on an immediate basis, and the team is preparing to solve more problems in the industry soon.

To serve industries better, DROS.ai is continuing to expand its collections engagement capabilities with features focused on improving operational visibility, workflow execution, and account-level intelligence. Recent additions include context-aware AI agents and Ask AI, a workspace assistant designed to help teams quickly retrieve insights, understand portfolio activity, and navigate operational data more efficiently. The team reveals that their product roadmap continues to be shaped closely alongside customer feedback and the evolving needs of modern collections teams.

For more information about DROS, please visit the website.

FAQs

What's DROS.ai?

An AI-powered engagement OS for collection teams that brings debtor outreach, account workflows, and recovery operations into one platform.

How is DROS.ai helping collection agencies in general?

It addresses fragmented systems, low contact rates, inefficient follow-ups, and limited visibility across recovery workflows, ensuring that the entire process is streamlined and there are no hiccups.

What problem does DROS.ai solve?

It addresses fragmented systems, low contact rates, inefficient follow-ups, and limited visibility across recovery workflows.

About DROS.ai



DROS.ai is an AI-native operating layer built for modern collections, helping teams manage engagement, context, prioritization, and execution without adding more fragmentation. It makes sure that debt buyers, lenders, and in-house receivables teams connect voice, SMS, email, workflows, and account decisions into one operating layer.

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SOURCE DROS.ai