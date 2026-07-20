Voice-Only Outreach 'Structurally Misses' Gen Z and Millennial Debt Holders, Says Vodex AI CEO Ahead of ACA International Convention 2026

Voice AI alone cannot solve modern debt collection challenges without context, orchestration, and compliance

AI-powered engagement should combine voice, SMS, email, and account intelligence to improve consumer engagement and resolution rates

DROS will demonstrate its collections operating layer at ACA International Convention, July 22–24, Orlando

DOVER, Del., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As debt collection agencies increasingly explore AI adoption, industry research shows that AI and machine learning are becoming important tools for improving collections operations. However, voice AI alone cannot address the industry's biggest challenges around customer engagement, account context, and compliance, according to Anshul Shrivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Vodex. What is needed is leveraging an intelligent engagement layer that knows the account, picks the right channel, and stays compliant, not another calling tool.

Voice AI without context creates engagement and compliance gaps

One of the most persistent challenges in debt collection is that consumers rarely answer calls from unknown numbers, making voice-only outreach increasingly ineffective. Equally challenging is identifying and engaging customers through the communication channel they are most likely to respond to—whether voice, SMS, or email—rather than relying solely on phone calls.

"Gen Z and millennials, a growing share of debt holders, prefer text, email, self-service, and digital solutions over phone calls. A voice-only strategy structurally misses them. Engagement isn't about one channel; it's about reaching each consumer on the channel they actually respond to," shared Shrivastava.

This is where an average generic voice AI falls short. Off-the-shelf voice bots have no awareness of the account, the balance, the history, prior promises, disputes, or prior contact attempts. Without context, an AI call is just a robocall with better pronunciation. Most organizations have been deploying AI for the sake of it, instead of leveraging it for the right reasons, use cases, configuration, and partners.

"Such an approach can be counterproductive and may expose organizations to unnecessary regulatory risks, including compliance requirements under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), Regulation F call frequency limits, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), and applicable state-level regulations," the CEO added.

Building an AI operating layer beyond standalone voice bots

"While closely following the collection space, working with peers and even while building Vodex, we constantly encountered such problems. Sure, voice AI helps, but it alone can never solve debt collection; the real gap lies in context and orchestration," noted Shrivastava.

That's when the team decided to launch an AI collection software DROS: context-aware AI agents that know the account, the history, and the right next step, and beyond that, an operating layer for collections engagement where teams can see their accounts, orchestrate outreach across channels, track promises to pay, and keep every interaction compliant, track an execution layer that sits on top of existing systems.

But how must collection agencies function now to be the most effective?

How collection agencies can build smarter AI strategies

While there isn't a one-size-fits-all solution, these are some hygiene checks that could help agencies:

Use AI in the right use cases first (payment reminders, promise-to-pay follow-up, early-stage outreach) rather than everywhere at once

Demand account context — if the AI doesn't know the account history, it will damage consumer relationships

Treat compliance as an architecture question, not a settings toggle

Think omnichannel from day one, voice, SMS, email working together based on consumer preference

Choose a partner who knows collections, not a generic AI vendor

The DROS team will be at the ACA International Annual Convention in Orlando, July 22–24, Booth #403, showcasing how they have shaped DROS and how it could help its industry peers. For further information, please visit DROS.

About DROS.ai

DROS.ai is an AI-native operating layer built for modern collections, helping teams manage engagement, context, prioritization, and execution without adding more fragmentation. It makes sure that debt buyers, lenders, and in-house receivables teams connect voice, SMS, email, workflows, and account decisions into one operating layer.

Media contact

For media queries, please contact

[email protected]

SOURCE DROS.ai