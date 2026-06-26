New Index ranks the top 40 beauty brands by AI citation share — finds dermatologist-positioned and clean-science brands dominating the answer surface that legacy luxury built a decade of advertising for

MIAMI, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Three dermatologist-positioned brands — Drunk Elephant, La Roche-Posay, and SkinCeuticals — now top the AI search results when American consumers ask ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews for beauty recommendations, according to a new index released today by communications firm 5W and Everything-PR . Legacy luxury beauty leaders Estée Lauder, Chanel, Charlotte Tilbury, and La Mer rank below brands that spend a fraction as much on traditional advertising.

The AI Beauty Authority Index 2026 ranked 40 beauty brands by Citation Share across the major AI engines.

Top 15 by AI Citation Share:

Drunk Elephant — 26%

La Roche-Posay — 24%

SkinCeuticals — 22%

Tatcha — 22%

CeraVe — 21%

Augustinus Bader — 18%

The Ordinary — 17%

Dior — 16%

Tom Ford — 14%

Beauty of Joseon — 13%

Paula's Choice — 12%

Glow Recipe — 12%

Chanel — 12%

Olay — 11%

Topicals, Charlotte Tilbury — 11%

Three structural patterns emerged:

Dermatologist-positioned brands dominate skincare prompts. La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, CeraVe, The Ordinary, Paula's Choice, and Augustinus Bader — six of the top seven brands by AI Citation Share — share a positioning anchored in clinical authority rather than celebrity advertising. AI engines reward source corroboration from dermatologist content, peer-reviewed research, and editorial recommendations from Vogue, Allure, The New York Times Wirecutter, and CNN Underscored more heavily than paid placement.



Korean K-beauty has broken into the top tier. Beauty of Joseon (13%) now outperforms Olay (11%) and Estée Lauder (10%). Glow Recipe (12%) outperforms Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, and La Mer. K-beauty moved from category niche to top-tier cross-category consideration inside AI answers in 18 months — a trajectory mainstream luxury beauty has not matched.



The "luxury science" tier is real and growing. Augustinus Bader (18%), Allies of Skin (9%), Crown Affair (7%), Dr. Barbara Sturm, and U Beauty compete on clinical positioning rather than legacy brand prestige. They accrue AI citation weight quickly because their content is structured, dated, and corroborated across dermatologist-cited sources.

Legacy luxury holds ground primarily through fragrance. Dior (16%), Tom Ford (14%), Chanel (12%), YSL (8%), Maison Francis Kurkdjian (8%), Le Labo (9%), and Creed (7%) anchor the fragrance AI citation surface. Inside skincare and makeup, share is shifting toward dermatologist-positioned and clean-beauty competitors.

A separate 5W finding from May 8, 2026 — two days before Mother's Day — tested high-intent gift prompts across the same AI engines and found Tatcha, La Mer, and Sunday Riley outranked Estée Lauder, Lancôme, and Clinique despite the latter spending many multiples more on traditional media. Across categories, $34 billion in Mother's Day spending was moving through AI engines that name three brands per prompt — and household names with massive ad budgets, including Tiffany, Cartier, Godiva, and Hershey, did not surface.

"The beauty category trained itself for a decade on Instagram-led influencer discovery. That channel is collapsing," said Ronn Torossian , Founder and Chairman of 5W. "Drunk Elephant, La Roche-Posay, and SkinCeuticals have built citation lock through dermatologist-positioned editorial corroboration. Estée Lauder, Chanel, and Charlotte Tilbury are spending advertising dollars on a discovery layer that no longer exists in isolation. Ad spend buys impressions. It does not buy LLM citation. The brands cited now will compound. The brands invisible now will stay invisible — until someone changes the inputs."

Methodology: The AI Beauty Authority Index 2026 measured Citation Share across 100 strategic prompts run through ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews in Q1 and Q2 2026. Citation Share is defined as the percentage of prompts in which a brand appears in the top set of named recommendations.

The full index is available at everything-pr.com/the-ai-beauty-authority-index-2026 .

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations