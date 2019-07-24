Drury Hotels sets record with 14th consecutive J.D. Power win

"Providing great customer service starts with hiring the right people and giving them the opportunity to do their best job possible every single day," said Chuck Drury, President and CEO of Drury Hotels. "From our attentive housekeeping and front-desk staffs to our sales group and corporate co-workers, our 5,000-member Drury team supports more than 150 properties in 25 states. Their ongoing efforts ensure our guests travel happy and receive the exceptional service they have grown to expect from Drury. This recent J.D. Power award is a reflection of who we are, what we value and how we do business. I couldn't be prouder of our Drury team."

Drury placed first in all seven categories of its J.D. Power hotel segment including reservation, arrival/departure, guest room, food & beverage, services & amenities, hotel facilities and cost & fees.

"To rank highest in guest satisfaction for 14 straight years is a remarkable achievement – especially in the highly competitive hotel market," said Michael Vermillion, Vice President and General Manager for Travel and Hospitality at J.D. Power. "This accomplishment speaks to how well the Drury team knows their customers and constantly works hard to exceed their expectations."

The J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study is based on responses gathered between June 2018 and May 2019 from 44,890 guests in Canada and the United States who stayed at a hotel in North America between May 2018 and May 2019. Click here for the J.D. Power press release, which includes rankings for all hotels.

Guests of Drury Hotels experience a selection of complimentary amenities including:

Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Hot breakfast including Belgian waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs, yogurt and more

5:30 Kickback® reception including appetizers and beverages

24-hour business and fitness centers

Indoor/outdoor pool and whirlpool

Drury Hotels has been family-owned and operated since 1973. For a complete listing of all Drury hotels or for reservations, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please apply online at www.drurycareers.com

About Drury Hotels Company

Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 25 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studysm, earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2019, Drury received this award for a record 14th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Drury Suites®, Pear Tree Inn by Drury®, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy®. For more information, visit www.druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Join the conversation on Twitter @druryhotels or on Facebook.

*Drury Hotels received the highest numerical score among upper midscale hotels in the proprietary J.D. Power 2006-2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Studiessm. For more information, visit www.jdpower.com/awards.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For additional information, contact:

Juliette Schmidt 314-587-3041

juliette.schmidt@druryhotels.com

Patrick Barry - BYRNE PR

314-540-3865

Patrick@ByrnePR.net

SOURCE Drury Hotels

Related Links

https://www.druryhotels.com/

