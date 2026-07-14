Drury Hotels Reaches Milestone Earning its 20th JD Power Award for Guest Satisfaction

"Receiving this recognition for the 20th time is a milestone that fills our entire team with gratitude," said Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels Company, LLC. "This honor is a reflection of the unwavering trust our guests have placed in us year after year and shines a light on the genuine kindness, care, and dedication our team members display every single day."

Industry-Leading Service & Amenities

One of the only hotel brands to remain family-owned and operated since 1973, Drury Hotels is consistently recognized for delivering warm hospitality, comfortable stays, and leading amenities. Rooted in its longstanding commitment to guest service and quality, Drury Hotels has led many industry-shaping advancements that have elevated the guest experience and the value they receive. In 2003, the brand began offering free hot breakfast to guests, and in 2010, Drury introduced its signature 5:30 Kickback®, with free dinnertime snacks and cold beverages.

In 2016, Drury introduced its first Kitchen + Bar, a dining option offering casual meals, handcrafted cocktails, and other beverages, now available at 43 locations. In recent years, Drury has added a Guest Market in the lobby, offering a variety of snacks and sundries for busy travelers. Drury Hotels also provides guests with complimentary 24-hour coffee service and evening popcorn and soda in the lobby.

In 2024, Drury introduced its Meetings with More program, offering industry-leading value, including no food-and-beverage minimums, free Wi-Fi for meeting rooms, and a flexible cancellation policy.

Drury Hotels Growth & Expansion

This award comes amid a time of growth and expansion for Drury Hotels, with recent openings in Lincoln, Neb.; Miramar Beach, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; and Mobile, Ala., and an additional opening planned for 2026, including a Drury Plaza Hotel in the Century Farms area of Nashville, Tenn.

In 2027, the brand will open its first hotel in Daytona Beach, Fla., and in recent years, Drury has opened hotels in leisure destination markets including Orlando, Fla., and Pigeon Forge, Tenn. For a complete listing of all Drury Hotels or to make reservations, visit druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. For information about career opportunities at Drury Hotels, please visit jobs.druryhotels.com/.

Unprecedented Honor

The JD Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index (NAGSI) Study, now in its 30th year, measures overall hotel guest satisfaction across seven dimensions including Food and Beverage; Guest Room; Hotel Facility; Hotel Connectivity; Hotel Staff; Value for Prices Paid; and Check-in/Check-out. Drury Hotels received first rankings across all seven dimensions surveyed. The study is based on responses from more than 44,000 hotel guests for stays between May 2025 and May 2026.

"This recognition reinforces our commitment to great service and pushes us to keep getting better. From our amenities to the connections our team members create, everything we do is focused on earning that trust," said Drury.

Drury Hotels received the highest overall guest satisfaction score in 2006-2022 and the 2024 JD Power North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study among Upper Midscale hotel brands, and in the 2025-2026 Study among Upscale hotel brands. The JD Power press release, which includes rankings for all hotels, can be found here.

About Drury Hotels

Drury Hotels Company, LLC is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 150 hotels in 30 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels Company has been recognized for its outstanding customer service and loyalty. Drury earns its 20th JD Power Award for Guest Satisfaction in 2026, earning the Number One Upscale Hotel Brand for Guest Satisfaction. In 2026, the company was also named by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces. Brands include Drury Inn & Suites®, Drury Inn®, Drury Plaza Hotel®, Pear Tree Inn® by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities – Travel Happy®. For more information, visit druryhotels.com or call 1-800-DRURYINN. Follow @druryhotels on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or LinkedIn.

About JD Power

JD Power delivers mission-critical data, analytics and intelligence that help businesses improve customer experience and operational performance with confidence and clarity. Using proprietary, comprehensive data – including millions of consumer interactions and authoritative automotive datasets – combined with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and deep industry expertise, JD Power enables leaders to respond to market shifts, make smarter decisions and drive measurable performance improvements.

As an objective source of deep insight into real-world customer interactions with brands and products, JD Power provides the independent intelligence organizations need to anticipate change, strengthen customer engagement and advance growth. Learn more at JDPower.com.

SOURCE Drury Hotels