DRYOUT® Introduces a New Category of Gear Protection with UAG Collaboration

UAG becomes the first consumer brand to integrate DRYOUT® Active Moisture-Removal Technology™ to protect, carry, and rescue essential tech.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DRYOUT®, the advanced materials company behind Active Moisture-Removal Technology™, today announced its collaboration with Urban Armor Gear (UAG), bringing its patented DRYOUT technology to a new collection of backpacks, slings, sleeves, totes, and recovery pouches designed to protect, carry, and rescue the essential technology devices people rely on every day.

UAG x DRYOUT Pouch

While cases and bags can be designed to keep moisture out, that same construction does nothing once moisture gets inside. Device seals age, ports stay open, and humidity builds up over time, regardless of how well-protected your gear appears on the outside. DRYOUT exists for exactly that moment: after the devices we rely on most are exposed to moisture.

DRYOUT Active Moisture-Removal Technology™ creates a new category of gear protection built on a layered fabric design that pulls moisture away from gear, traps it, and releases it. Integrated into the lining or structure of a bag, case, or pouch, the technology draws out both visible and hidden moisture from ports, seams, and internal spaces long after a device looks dry, helping guard against rust, corrosion, shorted circuits, and lens fogging.

The DRYOUT x UAG collection is the result of a close collaboration between both companies' product development teams, with DRYOUT's patented technology integrated directly into every bag, backpack, sleeve, and pouch from the ground up. The collection combines UAG's expertise in rugged device protection with DRYOUT technology to create products engineered to help recover essential tech after everyday moisture exposure.

Independent testing demonstrates that DRYOUT Active Moisture-Removal Technology:

Absorbs more than 10× the moisture of a bowl of rice under controlled laboratory conditions, based on a 6x12" panel.

Actively pulls moisture and humidity from exposed devices from up to six inches away; rice and conventional desiccants don't.

Requires no electricity, batteries, or chemicals during operation.

Is engineered for repeated use by resetting in sunlight, direct heat, or forced airflow, typically within a few hours depending on environmental conditions.

"Our vision has always been to make DRYOUT the trusted moisture-removal technology inside the world's leading products," said Romney Williams, CEO of DRYOUT. "Launching with UAG is a significant step toward that vision. By combining UAG's proven expertise in device protection with DRYOUT, we're giving consumers a smarter approach to protecting the devices they depend on every day. We believe this is the beginning of a new category where active moisture management becomes an expected part of premium protection."

"We've spent years pushing the standard for what device protection means, and DRYOUT represents that same mindset," said Casey Bevington, Chief Brand Officer at UAG. Moisture is one of the most overlooked threats to the devices people carry every day, and until now there hasn't been a real, engineered answer built into the products you already use. This collection changes that. Partnering with DRYOUT allows us to extend our protection promise beyond impact and into active recovery, giving consumers something that genuinely didn't exist before to protect, carry, and rescue their essential tech."

The UAG x DRYOUT collection includes a new tech tote, roll-top backpack, 22L backpack, laptop sleeve, tech sling, and dedicated rescue pouches for phones and AirPods. It will be available globally starting on July 27, 2026, marking the first time DRYOUT's patented material has been built directly into an everyday carry goods line.

Additional details on the technology and full product lineup are available at DRYOUT.com and www.urbanarmorgear.com/DRYOUT.

MEDIA CONTACT

Verde Brand Communications | [email protected] | (970) 235-0268

About DRYOUT®

DRYOUT® pioneered Active Moisture-Removal Technology™, a new category of product protection. DRYOUT's patented, reusable technology is designed to help recover electronics and valuable gear after exposure to water, humidity, or condensation — rather than simply keeping moisture out. DRYOUT partners with innovative brands and OEMs to design, develop, and produce their next-generation storage and carry products, such as cases, bags, and packs, engineered with DRYOUT technology. Trusted by leading brands, government agencies, and defense suppliers, DRYOUT is bringing Active Moisture-Removal Technology™ to consumer, commercial, and mission-critical applications. Learn more at DRYOUT.com.

About Urban Armor Gear

Founded over a decade ago on a simple premise; to make a superior product that would allow us to take our tech further. Today we continue to create quality rugged protective gear for your essential tech devices; developed from an obsessive dedication to quality, a commitment to inspired design and fueled by an authentic community. Designed, engineered and proven in Southern California, we are Built to Go Further, we are UAG.

Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop testing.

SOURCE DRYOUT