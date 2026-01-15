DRYOUT® pioneers the future of moisture removal to safeguard electronics, defense and outdoor gear

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering a new category of moisture management for gear and equipment, DRYOUT , a groundbreaking new advanced materials brand launching in 2026, offers a way to more effectively protect and rescue critical gear after exposure to the elements.

DRYOUT technology helps protect everything from electronics, cell phones, tablets, earbuds, and battery packs to photo/video gear, firearms, optics, night vision goggles, drone controllers, ammunition, medical devices, tools, and more.

DRYOUT's layered materials package absorbs up to 3,400 times more moisture than a silica gel packet and can be reused over and over.

Launching in January and available in a range of consumer and military products this spring, DRYOUT technology is a patented, super-absorbent layered construction. Engineered into items like cases, bags, pouches, packs, and similar items, it provides active moisture removal.

"Moisture is one of the most persistent and expensive threats to mission-critical gear, whether that mission is outdoor adventure, hunting, traveling, military, aerospace, or just daily life with electronic devices," said Romney Williams, CEO of DRYOUT. "Until now, there hasn't been an electricity-free moisture-management solution this powerful, reusable, or versatile."

Using a proprietary design, DRYOUT actively pulls and traps moisture, holding it away from gear. The trapped moisture can later be released, so DRYOUT can be reused indefinitely to defend equipment from rust, corrosion, condensation, fogging, ingress, and electrical failure.

A 6-by-12 inch DRYOUT panel absorbs up to 3,400 times more moisture than a silica gel packet and up to 11 times more than a dehumidifier.

The same panel can absorb up to 32.4 grams of moisture or 648 drops of water.

DRYOUT pulls moisture up to 8 inches away without needing direct contact.

It actively eliminates "fog cycles" in lenses, goggles, and cameras, helping maintain clear optics.

DRYOUT is easily reset for repeat use in as little as 30 minutes.

DRYOUT offers a collaborative design, development, and production service to enable brand partners to ideate, test, and bring DRYOUT-engineered products to market fast and efficiently.

