DSC Builds Advanced Foam Chemistry and Fabrication Technology at P.T. Dah Ju Facility for Future Product Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DSC®, a global leader in high-performance foam innovation, today announced plans to expand advanced foam chemistry and fabrication capabilities at DSC's P.T. Dah Ju Facility in Jawa Barat, Indonesia. The investment deepens DSC's Global Ready strategy, bringing localized innovation and technical expertise closer to Tier 1 manufacturing partners and footwear brands.

"DSC's investment in Global Ready in Indonesia is about bringing advanced innovation capabilities and infrastructure closer to our customers and the future of footwear production," said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC® Post this DSC builds advanced foam chemistry and fabrication technology at P.T. Dah Ju Facility in Indonesia for future product growth.

"DSC's investment in Global Ready in Indonesia is about bringing advanced innovation capabilities and infrastructure closer to our customers and the future of footwear production," said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC®. "By strengthening local technical expertise and advanced fabrication capabilities, we can improve responsiveness, reduce lead times, support more agile product development, and help customers navigate the increasing complexity and unpredictability of global supply chains."

Building on the foundation established at P.T. Dah Ju since its 2023 opening, this latest investment advances DSC's ability to deliver high-performance foam fabrication and material innovation capabilities directly within Indonesia. DSC's state-of-the-art P.T. Dah Ju facility will expand production capacity and provide premium localized support for Tier 1 manufacturing partners and global footwear brands. DSC's other manufacturing facility in Tangerang Banten, P.T. Dah Sheng, also provides advanced chemistry and fabrication technology, including DREAMCELL® sheet foam, poured PU, and DURAPONTEX® foam manufacturing.

DSC's manufacturing expansion includes significant investment in specialized technical training, engineering resources, testing protocols, equipment integration, and compliance systems. Through this expansion, DSC® aims to establish a stronger regional innovation hub capable of supporting both current customer needs and future market growth.

As the global footwear industry continues to evolve, supply chain reliability, responsiveness, and localized sourcing strategies have become increasingly important. Potential trade discussions, including the proposed Indonesia–European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), currently anticipated in 2027, may further strengthen Indonesia's position as a strategic manufacturing hub by significantly reducing or eliminating tariffs on footwear-related goods, if finalized as expected.

These broader industry shifts continue to reinforce DSC's long-term Global Ready local-for-local strategy and its commitment to building resilient and scalable innovative manufacturing solutions in key global regions that support customers and manufacturing partners.

Since 1945, Dahsheng Company (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation in the sports industry. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about DSC® and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

Media Contact:

Erin Patterson

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SOURCE Dahsheng Company