DREAMCELL® VELO is Clear Disrupter in Performance Categories

Lightweight Poured PU Technology Reclaims its Place in Elite Running and Court Sports

PORTLAND, Ore., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, industry-standard poured polyurethane (PU) insoles were prized for comfort and durability—however, its weight and density profile have limited its use in premium performance categories. Since DREAMCELL® VELO's launch, DSC® has changed the industry narrative with its breakthrough lightweight poured PU insole technology, engineered to meet the rigorous demands of performance sports, including running, basketball, and tennis. Today, DSC® released new technical data that supports DREAMCELL® VELO as a clear leader in the performance category for a poured PU insole.

DREAMCELL® VELO will be available to view at The Materials Show in Boston and Portland (March 11-12, 2026). Post this DSC releases new technical data supporting DREAMCELL VELO as a clear leader in the performance category for a poured PU insole, reclaiming its place in elite running and court sports.

"Never before was poured PU a solution in the performance conversation, but now, DREAMCELL® VELO defines it for the elite athlete," said Mei-Fen Wei, Chief Operating Officer of DSC®. "DREAMCELL® VELO is industry-changing and not only delivers a premium lightweight experience with newfound speed-focused advantages, but our direct-pour process creates almost zero material waste."

In running especially—where every gram counts—traditional poured PU couldn't compete with lighter foam platforms. DSC® teams set out to challenge that assumption, creating a breakthrough in the performance category. The DREAMCELL® VELO innovation stems from applying cross-industry material learnings to meet the footwear performance standards for the elite athlete today.

The new formulation is 60% lighter than traditional poured PU, and delivers excellent resiliency with a low compression set, helping preserve energy transfer over repeated runs, cuts, and jumps. The result is one of the lightest poured PU insole technologies DSC® has ever created, delivering energy return and long-term performance without the weight. DREAMCELL® VELO is tuned for performance with its optimized polymer network and cell structure that delivers a faster rebound at a lower density. The lower density mass with high rebound supports faster turnover and reduced fatigue that particularly supports runners, while the resiliency plus low compression set supports a consistent feel through cuts and jumps, and added durability over repeated impacts fine-tuned for sports like basketball and tennis.

DREAMCELL® VELO vs traditional poured PU*

Low density profile is .23g/cm 3 less (.12 g/cm 3 vs. .35g/cm 3 )

less (.12 g/cm vs. .35g/cm ) Approximately 50% rebound performance (vs. 30%)

Up to 60% lighter material weight for enhanced comfort and efficiency

Precision molding of intricate design details

Near zero waste|

*Performance based on internal ASTM D3574 testing

Performance and lifestyle footwear development teams have responded strongly to DREAMCELL® VELO's combination of low weight and robust physical properties. From basketball to running to tennis, brands are recognizing DREAMCELL® VELO as a versatile solution that bridges comfort and elite performance—while also meeting attractive cost targets.

DSC is committed to creating sustainable solutions for a greener future, including creating eco-innovations like DREAMCELL® VELO that achieves nearly zero waste. DSC's direct-pour production reduces trimming and scrap typical of traditional PU methods. DREAMCELL® VELO is a step in the right direction toward Run the Relay, DSC's ambitious plan to achieve a zero-carbon, zero-waste future.

DREAMCELL® VELO will be available to view at The Materials Show in Boston and Portland (March 11-12, 2026).

Since 1945, Dahsheng Company (DSC®) has been a leader in foam innovation in the sports industry. Known for its premium comfort and performance foam DREAMCELL® and DURAPONTEX®, DSC® partners with top brands and footwear manufacturers worldwide. By advancing innovation and pushing the limits of foam manufacturing, DSC® is dedicated to creating eco-friendly and advanced foam solutions that set new standards in the industry.

Visit www.dahsheng.com to learn more about DSC® and its commitment to sustainability and eco-innovation.

Media Contact:

Erin Patterson

t: +1-323-422-0274

e: [email protected]

SOURCE Dahsheng Company