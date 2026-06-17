DUALITY TECHNOLOGIES AND RED HAT PARTNER TO BRING TRUSTED AI TO SOVEREIGN AND REGULATED ENVIRONMENTS

Collaboration combines Red Hat's open hybrid cloud and confidential computing capabilities with Duality's privacy-enhancing technologies to enable secure analytics and AI without exposing sensitive data.

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies today announced a partnership with Red Hat to help governments and regulated enterprises operationalize sovereign AI and secure analytics across sensitive data environments without moving or exposing data.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many cannot leverage modern AI because sensitive, regulated, or sovereign data cannot be accessed, shared, or centralized. The partnership helps organizations securely deploy AI while maintaining privacy, governance, and operational control across hybrid and sovereign environments.

"Organizations running the world's most sensitive data, defense agencies, financial institutions, healthcare systems, have been locked out of modern AI," said Dr. Alon Kaufman, CEO and Co-founder of Duality Technologies. "By combining Duality's privacy-preserving platform with Red Hat's open confidential computing stack, we've changed that. TEE-protected AI is now deployable anywhere, on any infrastructure an organization controls."

"Trusted AI requires both secure infrastructure and secure collaboration," said Axel Sass, Chief Architect, Field CTO Organisation at Red Hat. "Together, Red Hat and Duality are helping organizations operationalize sovereign AI across hybrid and regulated environments without requiring sensitive data to be centralized or exposed."

The partnership enables organizations to support secure LLM training and inference, cross-domain analytics, federated AI collaboration, and privacy-preserving analytics across regulated and mission-critical environments.

The collaboration is particularly relevant for defense, public sector, healthcare, and financial services organizations seeking to deploy trusted AI capabilities while complying with strict privacy, security, and sovereignty requirements.

About Duality Technologies

Duality is the secure data and AI collaboration platform for organizations that need to work across sensitive, distributed, and regulated data without moving or exposing it, combining advanced cryptography, privacy-enhancing technologies, and runtime controls to enable governed analysis and AI on data where it lives.

About Red Hat

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver hybrid cloud, AI, and enterprise IT technologies.

CONTACT:

Michal Wachstock

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Duality Technologies