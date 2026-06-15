DUALITY TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES VERSION 4.6, MAKING MULTI-ORGANIZATION ANALYTICS AND AI EASIER TO DEPLOY

New Data Harmonization and Custom Federated Workload Capabilities Help Organizations Scale Sovereign AI Across Distributed Data

NEW YORK, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duality Technologies today announced the general availability of Duality 4.6, introducing capabilities that make secure data collaboration, AI, and analytics easier to deploy across organizations with distributed, sensitive, and structurally different data.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the data required to generate meaningful intelligence is often spread across departments, partners, clouds, and jurisdictions, while privacy, security, and sovereignty requirements prevent organizations from centralizing sensitive information.

Duality 4.6 enables organizations to harmonize data structures and execute federated analytics and AI workflows without moving sensitive data. The release helps organizations unlock intelligence from distributed data while maintaining governance, control, and data sovereignty.

"As global demand for federated intelligence converges with data sovereignty requirements, organizations can no longer afford to choose between collaboration and control," said Alon Kaufman, CEO and Co-founder of Duality Technologies. "Duality 4.6 gives organizations the power to scale sophisticated AI initiatives without compromising data sovereignty."

At the center of the release is the new Schema Harmonization Tool, a no-code interface that enables users to discover remote schemas, define a common analytical model, and configure transformations that align data across sources. Organizations can map fields, normalize formats and values, and apply transformations creating a unified analytical view while each participant maintains data structures and governance policies.

The release also expands support for Custom Federated Workloads, giving data science and AI teams greater control over federated computations. Users can register and configure their own workloads, define execution parameters, and run existing Python-based analytical and AI workflows without refactoring code or relying on platform support teams.

Together, these capabilities reduce the complexity of secure data collaboration and provide a foundation for secure and agentic AI systems that operate across distributed environments while maintaining sovereignty and control.

Duality 4.6 is available immediately. Read the full blog post or request a demo today.

About Duality Technologies

Duality enables organizations to securely analyze and utilize data that cannot be moved, shared, or centralized due to privacy, security, operational, or regulatory constraints. Through privacy-enhancing technologies, federated analytics, and secure AI, Duality helps organizations unlock AI, analytics, and collaboration opportunities while maintaining governance and control.

CONTACT:

Michal Wachstock

Head of Marketing

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SOURCE Duality Technologies