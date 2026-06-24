Duke Energy Foundation completes more than $550,000 in grants to South Carolina organizations celebrating nation's 250th birthday

Monthslong initiative capped off with more than $260,000 in grants to 14 nonprofits telling the American – and Palmetto State – story

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As America's 250th anniversary approaches this Fourth of July, Duke Energy Foundation is providing more than $260,000 in grants to South Carolina organizations to help preserve local history and expand civic learning across the Palmetto State. This is the final round of the Foundation's America250 initiative, completing a $550,000 investment in South Carolina tied to the nation's anniversary focused on community-driven projects.

Where the money goes: The grants have been awarded to 14 organizations that will help educate and share history at a statewide and local level.

SC American Revolution Trust

International African American Museum

Black Creek Arts Council

Dillon County Boys and Girls Club

Fine Arts Center of Kershaw

Lancaster Council of Arts

Performing Arts and Science Academy (PASA)

Oconee History Museum

Honor for Heroes

Partners for Active Living (PALS)

Kids Upstate

Beautiful Places Alliance

Sumter Museum

Ann Springs Close Greenway

Why it matters: "As we plan to celebrate this milestone anniversary in our country, it's important to recognize that history is local, personal and still making an impact on our communities," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy South Carolina president. "We are proud to support our communities in bringing those stories forward in a way that helps invite people to learn, reflect and connect."

Positive Response:

Molly Fortune, South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission Chief Executive Officer: "As we celebrate the founding of our nation, we are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for this grant which will help give equal access to immersive historical experiences to students across the Palmetto State. Sharing the South Carolina story is an important part of America's 250th anniversary, and we are grateful that Duke Energy has helped us to create a lasting impact on students and teachers in our state."

"As we celebrate the founding of our nation, we are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for this grant which will help give equal access to immersive historical experiences to students across the Palmetto State. Sharing the South Carolina story is an important part of America's 250th anniversary, and we are grateful that Duke Energy has helped us to create a lasting impact on students and teachers in our state." Annie Rivers, Sumter Museum Executive Director: "The Sumter Museum is honored to be a recipient of the Duke Energy Foundation America250 Grant and is uniquely positioned to serve our community by enhancing and expanding our Carolina Backcountry Homestead programming for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This support allows us to bring the American story to life through immersive living history experiences that connect our community to the people, skills, and struggles that shaped our shared past. By extending these programs both on-site and into the community, we will deepen access, inspire curiosity, and strengthen understanding of our region's role in America's founding story."

"The Sumter Museum is honored to be a recipient of the Duke Energy Foundation America250 Grant and is uniquely positioned to serve our community by enhancing and expanding our Carolina Backcountry Homestead programming for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This support allows us to bring the American story to life through immersive living history experiences that connect our community to the people, skills, and struggles that shaped our shared past. By extending these programs both on-site and into the community, we will deepen access, inspire curiosity, and strengthen understanding of our region's role in America's founding story." Joy Raintree, Director of South Carolina State Parks: "We are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for helping make this project possible through the America250 grant program. This investment at Musgrove Mill will enhance how we share South Carolina's Revolutionary War history, creating meaningful educational experiences and stronger connections to our collective past for visitors and the local community."

"We are grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for helping make this project possible through the America250 grant program. This investment at Musgrove Mill will enhance how we share South Carolina's Revolutionary War history, creating meaningful educational experiences and stronger connections to our collective past for visitors and the local community." Annie Smith, Director, Dillon County Boys and Girls Youth Center: "Because of this grant, our students were able to stand in the very places where history was made, from Birmingham to Selma to Montgomery – and see the Civil Rights Movement not as a chapter in a book, but as a living legacy they are now part of. This support allows us to continue giving young people experiences that shape their identity, deepen their understanding of justice, and inspire them to lead with purpose."

The Bigger Picture

The grants mark the final round of the Foundation's America250 initiative, completing a more than $1 million investment across six states tied to the nation's anniversary and helping communities bring local history to life in new, more accessible ways. Earlier this year in South Carolina, $275,000 was granted to organizations committed to taking care of our shared green spaces while $30,000 was granted to veteran workforce development.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Catherine Ramirez

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SOURCE Duke Energy