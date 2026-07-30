Duke Energy Foundation provides $300,000 in grants to support organizations serving older South Carolinians

Funding supports more than 30 organizations with grants up to $20,000 for essential services and support

Grants are a continuation of assistance to senior programs, with $870,000 distributed since 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is providing $300,000 in grants to South Carolina organizations to expand support for housing, nutrition and other essential services for older residents amid growing demand for support.

Our view: "With more than 1 million people in South Carolina at retirement age or older, it's important to support the people who have helped build and strengthen our communities," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "We are proud to work with these organizations and help highlight their year-round efforts to address critical home repairs, accessibility support and nutrition services for senior citizens in our state."

Positive Response:

Joann Delong, United Way of Greater Hartsville Executive Director: "As I prepare to conclude my time as executive director of United Way of Greater Hartsville, I am especially grateful for partnerships like the one we share with Duke Energy. This generous $20,000 Senior Affordability Grant will provide critical home repairs, including roof replacements and ADA-compliant bathroom modifications, allowing more senior citizens to remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their homes. Every repaired roof and every accessible bathroom represents peace of mind and an improved quality of life for our neighbors. We are deeply thankful to Duke Energy for their continued investment in the well-being of our community's seniors and for helping to make a lasting difference in their lives."

"As I prepare to conclude my time as executive director of United Way of Greater Hartsville, I am especially grateful for partnerships like the one we share with Duke Energy. This generous $20,000 Senior Affordability Grant will provide critical home repairs, including roof replacements and ADA-compliant bathroom modifications, allowing more senior citizens to remain safe, comfortable, and independent in their homes. Every repaired roof and every accessible bathroom represents peace of mind and an improved quality of life for our neighbors. We are deeply thankful to Duke Energy for their continued investment in the well-being of our community's seniors and for helping to make a lasting difference in their lives." Gail Wilson, Sumter Senior Services Executive Director: "As food insecurity, financial insecurity and isolation continue to be critical issues for older adults in our communities, this grant will continue to assist us in enhancing our services to the seniors of Sumter County. It will allow us to continue removing clients from our waiting list and placing them into active service with nutritious daily meals. Furthermore, it allows seniors attending our centers to explore the community they helped build through trips and outings, to fellowship with their peers, and to prevent dangerous isolation. Sumter Senior Services is grateful to Duke Energy Foundation for their continued support."

"As food insecurity, financial insecurity and isolation continue to be critical issues for older adults in our communities, this grant will continue to assist us in enhancing our services to the seniors of Sumter County. It will allow us to continue removing clients from our waiting list and placing them into active service with nutritious daily meals. Furthermore, it allows seniors attending our centers to explore the community they helped build through trips and outings, to fellowship with their peers, and to prevent dangerous isolation. Sumter Senior Services is grateful to Duke Energy Foundation for their continued support." Kelley Ezell, Upstate Family Resource Center Executive Director: "At Upstate Family Resource Center, we believe every senior deserves the opportunity to age with dignity, stability and hope. Thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation, we can expand personalized resource navigation and essential support that help low-income seniors overcome challenges, maintain their independence, and remain active members of the community they call home. Everyone needs a helping hand at some point in life, and this grant allows us to be that helping hand for our senior neighbors when they need it most."

"At Upstate Family Resource Center, we believe every senior deserves the opportunity to age with dignity, stability and hope. Thanks to the Duke Energy Foundation, we can expand personalized resource navigation and essential support that help low-income seniors overcome challenges, maintain their independence, and remain active members of the community they call home. Everyone needs a helping hand at some point in life, and this grant allows us to be that helping hand for our senior neighbors when they need it most." Laurie Ashley, Meals on Wheels-Anderson Executive Director : "Meals on Wheels - Anderson is grateful for the $15,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation. These funds will provide the senior and disabled neighbors of Anderson County with vital, nutritious meals and human interactions with friendly delivery drivers, allowing them to age in place with the dignity they deserve."

: "Meals on Wheels - Anderson is grateful for the $15,000 from the Duke Energy Foundation. These funds will provide the senior and disabled neighbors of Anderson County with vital, nutritious meals and human interactions with friendly delivery drivers, allowing them to age in place with the dignity they deserve." Sel Hemingway, Caring and Sharing Assistant Director: "This funding could not have been more timely. Due to the success of our temporary ramp program, the demand has been high and our budget to acquire additional ramps had been depleted. These funds will allow us to provide immediate accessibility to those on our waiting list. We cannot thank the Duke Energy Foundation enough for your continued support of Caring and Sharing."

"This funding could not have been more timely. Due to the success of our temporary ramp program, the demand has been high and our budget to acquire additional ramps had been depleted. These funds will allow us to provide immediate accessibility to those on our waiting list. We cannot thank the Duke Energy Foundation enough for your continued support of Caring and Sharing." Jake Beaty, Rebuild Upstate CEO: "Rebuild Upstate is honored to have the opportunity to invest funding from the Duke Energy Foundation grant into repairing the homes of low-income, older adults in our community. These critical funds will help us ensure our older adult neighbors can safely age-in-place at home by building accessibility ramps or installing grab bars for bathrooms at their residence. These repairs prevent accidents and promote dignity and independence. We're grateful for Duke Energy's community partnership."

Where the money goes: The grants have been awarded to 32 organizations that address and support essential services for senior citizens.

AIM Dillon/Marion County Habitat for Humanity United Way of Greater Hartsville Rebuild Upstate Anderson County Meals on Wheels Helping Florence Flourish Kershaw Council on Aging Pickens County Meals on Wheels Fort Lawn Community Center My Brother's Keeper Hope in Lancaster Family Resource Center Chesterfield County Council on Aging Senior Citizens Association of Florence County Lee County Council on Aging Mobile Meals of Spartanburg United Way of Sumter, Clarendon and Lee Counties Greater Greenwood United Ministries Marion County Council on Aging Sumter Council on Aging Vision by Design Greenville United Ministries Marlboro Council on Aging Caring and Sharing Darlington Council on Aging Meals on Wheels of Greenville Newberry Council on Aging Vital Aging of Williamsburg County Dillon County Council on Aging Piedmont Agency on Aging Senior Solutions Fort Mill Care Center

These grants mark the fifth consecutive year the Duke Energy Foundation has provided funding to South Carolina nonprofits that support senior citizens.

Customers who need the services provided by these organizations also might have challenges funding other household needs, including their electricity bill. To learn more about programs and information that can assist families to manage their energy bills when times are tough, visit duke-energy.com/SummerSolutions.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Catherine Ramirez

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SOURCE Duke Energy