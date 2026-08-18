Duke Energy Foundation launches $175,000 Main Street Revitalization grant program to support South Carolina communities

Effort will help strengthen vital downtown areas and bring new energy to community gathering spaces

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is investing $175,000 in South Carolina communities through its Main Street Revitalization grant program to support projects that enhance downtown districts, neighborhood centers and commercial corridors across the state.

"Main Street can be the heart of thriving communities," said Tim Pearson, Duke Energy's South Carolina state president. "This grant program will invest in local ideas that enhance quality of life and can help create opportunities for future growth, particularly in rural communities across the state."

How it works: South Carolina government entities and qualified nonprofit organizations can apply for grants of up to $10,000 to invest in projects that create vibrant places to live, work and gather while supporting long-term economic growth and development. Eligible projects may include:

Facade improvements

Streetscape enhancements

Public gathering spaces

Wayfinding signage tied to an existing master plan

Blighted building renovations

Landscaping and beautification efforts

Downtown greenway connections

Small business incentive programs or microgrants

Organizations can apply now through Aug. 31. Organizations interested in applying can learn more and access application materials here.

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Catherine Ramirez

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy