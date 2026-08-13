Duke Energy invests $500,000 to help small businesses grow across North Carolina

Twenty nonprofits will provide microgrants and business support to hundreds of local entrepreneurs across the state



Grants are a continuation of North Carolina small businesses support, with over $3 million since 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Duke Energy Foundation is providing $500,000 in grants to North Carolina organizations that help small businesses start, grow and thrive.

Our view: "Small businesses are woven into the fabric of our communities. They're the restaurants where neighbors gather, the childcare centers that help parents stay in the workforce and the downtown storefronts that give a town its identity," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "By working through trusted partners, we're helping entrepreneurs access the resources they need to grow, create jobs and continue serving the people who depend on them every day."

Where the money goes: $25,000 grants have been awarded to 20 nonprofits that will provide microgrants to individual small businesses from the mountains to the coast. Funded projects will reflect the unique needs of local communities, such as supporting downtown revitalization and storefront improvements, helping businesses invest in equipment, technology and e-commerce capabilities or providing mentorship, technical assistance or business training.

Arts Davidson County (Davidson)



Clayton Chamber Foundation (Johnston)



Davidson-Davie Community College Foundation (Davidson, Davie)



Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership (Wilkes)



Elevents (Henderson)



Greater Fayetteville Chamber Foundation (Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke and surrounding counties)



Jacksonville Onslow Economic Development Partnership (Onslow)



Partners for Children & Families (Moore)



Reidsville Downtown Corporation (Rockingham)



Town of Magnolia (Duplin) Asheville Downtown Association Foundation (Buncombe)



Davidson College (Mecklenburg, Iredell, Cabarrus, Gaston, Lincoln)



Downtown Asheboro (Randolph)



Dunn Area Chamber Foundation (Harnett)



Forever Bonded (Edgecombe, Wilson, Johnston, Pitt, Nash, Cumberland, New Hanover, Wake)



The Foundation of the Home Builders Association of Durham Orange & Chatham Counties (Chatham, Durham, Orange)



Montcross Tomorrow Chamber Foundation (Gaston)



Region A Foundation (Graham, Jackson, Macon, Swain and portions of Cherokee)



The Surry County Economic Development Foundation (Surry)



Western Sampson Commerce Group (Sampson)

Duke Energy Foundation

Duke Energy Foundation provides nearly $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Madison McDonald

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy