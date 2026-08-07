Duke Energy is helping North Carolina customers manage energy costs during extreme summer heat

National Weather Service calls for high heat and humidity across parts of North Carolina next week.

Duke Energy offers bill management tools and financial assistance resources to help support customers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With hotter weather expected across North Carolina next week, Duke Energy is helping customers manage energy use, better understand their bills and access assistance if needed.

"As temperatures climb again next week, we want customers to understand what's driving their energy use and know where to turn for support," said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy's North Carolina president. "From bill management tools to financial assistance resources, we're here to help."

Prepare for next week's heat

Looking ahead to next week's heat, customers can take simple steps to reduce cooling costs and improve home energy efficiency:

Set thermostats to the highest comfortable setting.

Keep blinds and curtains closed during the hottest part of the day.

Avoid using ovens, dryers and other heat-producing appliances during peak afternoon hours.

Understanding what's driving your bill

Duke Energy offers tools that help customers better understand and manage their energy use. New this summer, Bill Insights in the Duke Energy app helps explain how weather, seasonal energy use and other factors may be affecting a customer's bill. Additionally, Usage Alerts provide projected energy use and bill information before a bill arrives, while Home Energy Reports offer personalized insights and recommendations to help customers save energy and money.

Why bills may be higher this summer

Cooling demand across North Carolina was 43% above normal by July 4 following multiple periods of extreme heat, according to federal weather data. For many customers, increased air-conditioning use is the primary reason energy use and bills may be higher than normal.

Help is available

Customers who need help paying their bill are encouraged to contact Duke Energy to discuss payment arrangements and available assistance options.

Payment Assistance Finder can help locate local financial assistance.

can help locate local financial assistance. Share the Light Fund ® can help eligible customers facing financial hardship.

can help eligible customers facing financial hardship. Income-qualified weatherization programs can help lower energy use and costs.

What we're doing to keep future costs down

While helping customers manage today's energy bills, Duke Energy is focused on delivering reliable service at the lowest possible cost.

Returning savings to customers: Up to $3.1 billion in tax credits for customer benefit, subject to regulatory approval.

Up to $3.1 billion in tax credits for customer benefit, subject to regulatory approval. Leveraging outside funding: $96 million in Department of Energy grant funding for reliability and refurbishment projects.

$96 million in Department of Energy grant funding for reliability and refurbishment projects. Creating long-term efficiencies: $2.3 billion in net customer savings through 2040 from combining the Carolinas utilities.

Customers can learn more about available tools, assistance programs and energy-saving resources by visiting Duke Energy's Summer Energy Solutions webpage.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy