What Duke Energy Florida customers need to know as summer heat peaks in August

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent summers have been 10% to 15% hotter than the long-term average, and August is historically when temperatures peak in Florida. As humidity also rises across the state, AC systems are working harder and using more energy to keep up. In fact, roughly 30% of a single unit's output can go toward removing moisture.

With the hottest month of the year underway, Duke Energy Florida is offering important reminders about what it takes to keep the power flowing, as well as energy efficiency resources to help its more than 2 million customers save money.

Reliable lineworkers, reliable power

Lineworkers show up every single day . These men and women brave the extreme heat to maintain and strengthen the electric grid, powering customers' lives – and helping keep AC systems running – when they need it most.

. These men and women brave the extreme heat to maintain and strengthen the electric grid, powering customers' lives – and helping keep AC systems running – when they need it most. Safety is their top priority as they work to keep customers cool and comfortable. They follow strict protocols, including rotating crew members during strenuous tasks, working during cooler hours of the day, if possible, and taking mandatory hydration breaks.

Tips and tools to take control

There are simple, low- or no-cost solutions to lower energy use. These include adjusting the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting, keeping air filters clean and running a ceiling fan counterclockwise to push cool air down.

These include adjusting the thermostat to the highest comfortable setting, keeping air filters clean and running a ceiling fan counterclockwise to push cool air down. Mid-month reports make it easy to monitor progress. Usage Alert emails show how much energy has been used so far, as well as projected usage for the rest of month and an estimated payment amount, allowing adjustments to be made before the bill arrives.

Usage Alert emails show how much energy has been used so far, as well as projected usage for the rest of month and an estimated payment amount, allowing adjustments to be made before the bill arrives. Energy efficiency programs can create even more savings. From free Home Energy Checks (associated with up to $3,800 in rebates on home improvement projects) to the EnergyWise Home program, which offers monthly bill credits, there are several options available.

Download B-roll of energy efficiency resources, including a Home Energy Check, here and here.

Our view

"Many of our customers are already feeling the impact of the extreme summer heat," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "We want them to know we're committed to supporting them. Whether that's by providing service they can consistently count on, or through our many programs intended to give them control of their energy use and keep their costs as low as possible – we're here to help."

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,500 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Contact: Laitin Sterling

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy