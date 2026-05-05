Duke Energy reports first-quarter 2026 financial results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) has posted its first-quarter 2026 financial results in a news release available on the company's website at the following link: duke-energy.com/investors.

Harry Sideris, president and chief executive officer, and Brian Savoy, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial results and other business and financial updates during an investor presentation at 10 a.m. ET today.

The call can be accessed via the investors' section (duke-energy.com/investors) of Duke Energy's website or by dialing 585.542.9983 in the U.S. or 833.461.5787 outside the U.S. The confirmation code is 939851751. Please call in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A recording of the webcast will be available on the investors' section of the company's website by May 6.

Duke Energy



Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

Media Contact: Gillian Moore

24-hour: 800.559.3853

Analyst Contact: Mike Switzer

Office: 704.382.6473

SOURCE Duke Energy