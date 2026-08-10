Duke Rupert Named President of AHN Beaver and AHN Sewickley Hospitals

Long-time AHN healthcare executive will lead operations for all facilities, programs in former Heritage Valley Health System footprint; new COO, CFO also appointed

BEAVER, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced the appointment of Duke Rupert, MBA, as president of AHN Beaver and AHN Sewickley hospitals, effective August 17, 2026. AHN has also named Keith Lorenz as the chief operating officer and Joshua Miller as chief financial officer for the hospitals.

Rupert succeeds longtime Heritage Valley president and CEO Norm Mitry, who will retire at the end of the year as part of a planned transition. Mitry has served Heritage Valley Health System for more than three decades, including the last 25 years as president and chief executive officer. During the transitional period, Mitry will continue as CEO serving in an advisory capacity to Rupert and his team.

Throughout Mitry's tenure, Heritage Valley experienced significant growth as Beaver County's exclusive provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient health services, bringing new clinical programs to the region and further advancing the health system's mission as a community-focused and patient-centered organization.

He, along with the HVHS leadership team, played a pivotal role in making the affiliation between Heritage Valley and AHN possible, helping to stabilize and secure the system's long-term viability as a leading source of high-quality, innovative healthcare for the populations it serves.

"Norm's dedication to the health and wellness of the Beaver County and western Allegheny County communities has had an immeasurable impact on generations of patients, families and caregivers," said Mark Sevco, President of AHN. "Like the entire community, we are immensely grateful for his extraordinary leadership over more than three decades and for his vision and partnership throughout the affiliation process. We look forward to carrying on the legacy of exceptional, compassionate caregiving that he has helped to embed across this system and its people."

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of industry experience, Rupert most recently served as chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. Prior to that role, he spent more than two decades with AHN, serving in several top leadership positions, including senior vice president of operations for AHN, chief operating officer of AHN Allegheny General Hospital, and president and chief executive officer of both AHN Forbes Hospital and AHN West Penn Hospital.

In his new role, Rupert will oversee operations, strategic growth, clinical performance, and community partnerships across the entire Heritage Valley footprint, including the AHN Beaver and AHN Sewickley hospitals, and the system's affiliated outpatient clinics and physician practices.

"Duke has an outstanding track record of developing and supporting strong clinical and operational teams, advancing population health strategies and creating cultures that prioritize the delivery of high-quality, remarkable patient experiences across the care continuum," Sevco said. "We are excited to have him at the helm as we look to establish AHN Beaver and AHN Sewickley as the western region cornerstones of our Living Health model and focus on making care more accessible, more personable, more effective and more affordable for those we serve."

Rupert began his healthcare career as a physical therapist and joined AHN Allegheny General Hospital in 1997 as director of the hospital's Human Motion Center rehabilitation program. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Therapy from Daemen College and a Master of Business Administration degree from Point Park University.

"The opportunity to help build upon Heritage Valley's incredible history of service to its communities is a great privilege and honor, and as someone who also knows very well the equally caring and compassionate culture that exists within AHN, I can say unequivocally that these organizations are indeed stronger together and that the future has never been brighter for Heritage Valley and its caregivers," Rupert said. "Heritage Valley has earned the trust of this community through decades of caregiving excellence, and I cannot wait to work alongside our physicians, nurses, employees, volunteers and community partners to further strengthen our reputation as both the provider and employer of choice in this region."

Keith Lorenz most recently served as vice president of operations at UPMC Passavant, where he led key operational and facility initiatives. Josh Miller previously served as director of finance at AHN Grove City Hospital in Mercer County and brings more than 13 years of healthcare finance leadership experience, with expertise in financial stewardship, strategic planning, and organizational growth.

"With Duke, Keith, Josh and Heritage Valley's many other outstanding clinical and business leaders, we have an extremely talented, seasoned team in place to help us achieve our goals," Sevco said.

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated health care delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The network is composed of 16 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home- and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. AHN provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 27,000 people, has 3,000 physicians on its medical staff, and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine, Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and Duquesne University Nasuti College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network