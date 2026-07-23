Allegheny Health Network Hospitals Earn Highest National Rating for Excellence in Esophageal Dissection Procedure

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegheny Health Network (AHN)'s Allegheny General (AGH), Jefferson, Forbes and Wexford hospitals have earned the highest possible rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for their comprehensive esophagectomy program, placing it among a select group of top-performing health systems in the nation for esophageal cancer surgery.

The prestigious designation reflects "better than expected" outcomes and positions respective network programs within the top tier of programs nationwide, an achievement reached by only a small percentage of participating centers.

More specifically, just 17 out of more than 120 eligible programs demonstrated "better than expected" performance for esophagectomy (STS Spring 2026 Harvest Composite Quality Ratings). Esophagectomy, a procedure to remove part or all of the esophagus (tube connecting the mouth and stomach), is most commonly performed to treat esophageal cancer and is considered one of the most technically demanding operations in thoracic surgery.

As part of the procedure, thoracic surgeons dissect the diseased portion of the esophagus and then reconstruct the tube using a part of another organ, usually the stomach. The procedure can be performed either with an open or minimally-invasive approach, depending on the extent of the esophagus that needs to be removed.

Health outcomes following the procedure vary significantly, depending on surgical expertise, hospital resources, and post-operative care coordination.

STS ratings are based on rigorous, risk-adjusted analyses of patient outcomes collected through the STS General Thoracic Surgery Database, considered one of the most comprehensive clinical registries in the country. These latest ratings reflect a three-year evaluation period (Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2025) and include only programs that meet certain volume, data and quality standards.

The ratings evaluate survival, operative death, complication rates and overall patient outcomes, among other areas.

"This recognition reflects our clinicians' unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of quality and safety for our patients," said Benny Weksler, MD, thoracic surgeon and chief of AHN's Thoracic Surgery Department. "Achieving and sustaining top performance year over year requires continuous evaluation, innovation, and collaboration across all disciplines. For patients facing esophageal cancer and other complex conditions, access to a highly ranked program like ours can make a meaningful difference in outcomes, recovery, and overall quality of life in the long-term."

The network delivers the highest level of patient-centric care through close coordination between AHN's Cancer Institute, Cardiovascular Institute, and its Division of Thoracic and Esophageal Surgery. The program's success is built on a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach that brings together expertise across thoracic surgery, anesthesia, oncology, nursing, and critical care.

"With only a small fraction of hospitals achieving this top performing designation, this accomplishment for our program should reassure patients that there is no better destination for esophageal surgery in this region than AHN," Dr. Weksler said.

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 22,000 cases of esophageal cancer are diagnosed annually in the U.S., and the diagnosis is more prevalent in men (1 in 132 for men vs. 1 in 437 for women).

Esophageal cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages, with signs usually appearing only after the disease has advanced and the tumor begins to block the esophagus. The most common symptoms include trouble swallowing, unintended weight loss, and persistent or worsening heartburn, acid reflux and/or indigestion.

To learn more about thoracic surgery and esophageal care at Allegheny Health Network, visit ahn.org.

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network