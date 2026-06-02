Dun & Bradstreet Brings Verified Business Data into Microsoft 365 Copilot

Developers and enterprises gain no-cost access to a curated sample of D&B business data to explore use cases in Copilot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced the availability of Graph Connector in Microsoft 365 Copilot, giving developers and enterprises no‑cost access to a curated sample of verified business data from the D&B Commercial Graph to support AI‑powered workflows.

Powered by the D&B Commercial Graph™, one of the world's most comprehensive collections of business information and insights, Graph Connector provides access to foundational information on tens of thousands of global public and private companies, including company summaries, location, contact information, and ranges for employee count and annual revenue. This allows users to explore how verified business data can support more reliable AI-driven workflows. By grounding AI-generated insights in verified business context, organizations can make more informed decisions with greater confidence and reduced risk.

"As organizations accelerate their adoption of AI, access to verified, well-structured data is essential to achieving meaningful outcomes," said Gary Kotovets, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Dun & Bradstreet. "By embedding a curated sample of our verified commercial data directly into Microsoft 365 Copilot, Graph Connector lowers the barrier for developers and enterprises to start building with AI, making it easier to incorporate verified data into workflows and applications from day one."

Because the connector is powered by the same D&B Commercial Graph used for enterprise risk, compliance, and growth use cases, organizations can easily move from exploring data in Copilot to using deeper datasets and analytics across broader applications.

Graph Connector makes it easy to apply D&B data across a range of exploratory and early-stage use cases, including:

Sales and Marketing: Quickly understand potential customers and accounts to support targeting and outreach

Quickly understand potential customers and accounts to support targeting and outreach Market and Competitive Research: Explore companies by industry, size and geographic presence

Explore companies by industry, size and geographic presence Supplier and Partner Discovery: Identify prospective partners across regions and industries

"Knowing who you're doing business with is an essential part of knowledge workflows," said Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot at Microsoft. "Integrating this sample of Dun & Bradstreet data into Microsoft 365 Copilot provides that crucial first step of business identification and opens the door for users to explore new ways to use D&B's continuously updated business data in Copilot."

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D‑U‑N‑S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.