Dun & Bradstreet Launches Risk Analytics Plugin for Cursor, Bringing Verified Business Context to AI Developer Platform

MCP integration enables developers to build faster, more reliable agentic workflows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced a native integration with Cursor that puts the power of the D&B Commercial Graph™ into AI-driven developer workflows for compliance, procurement, and other critical business use cases. With the plugin installed, developers can build more accountable AI systems by integrating continually updated business information and risk intelligence data within their coding platform.

"Cursor allows developers to rapidly scale AI systems; the D&B Commercial Graph helps them develop systems with confidence and ROI in mind," said Alex Zuck, General Manager, Risk at Dun & Bradstreet. "Developers don't get stuck on the logic. They get stuck because they have to wire up multiple data sources and hand-build an audit trail just to make an agent that can be trusted. We collapse that into one verified source your agent can call. One prompt starts the workflow; the verified data is already there, and an audit trail can be generated automatically."

By bringing the D&B Commercial Graph directly into developer workflows, teams can automate critical business processes such as identity verification, continuous monitoring, and evidence collection, enabling AI systems to move from generating answers to taking accountable action.

Anchored by the D-U-N-S® Number business identifier, the Commercial Graph allows developers to build AI systems with trusted business context from the start. To help accelerate compliance workflows, developers can access continuous KYC/KYB monitoring via the D&B Risk Analytics plugin in Cursor. By providing verified information on business identity, ownership, relationships, and risk, developers can create AI-powered compliance agents that are designed to be fast, reliable, and auditable, scaling review capacity by up to 20x while helping reduce unsupported outputs.

"Software development is shifting from generating code to building agentic systems that take action," said Brian McCarthy, President, Global Revenue & Field Operations at Cursor. "With Dun & Bradstreet and Cursor, the verified business context is right there in developers' workflow, so they can ship agents that don't just respond; they make better informed decisions."

The D&B Risk Analytics plugin is available in the Cursor Marketplace. Additional Commercial Graph plugins for workflows across finance, sales and more will be available in the coming weeks.

Learn more about how developers can leverage the D&B Commercial Graph here.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D‑U‑N‑S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, www.dnb.com.

About Cursor

Cursor is the best way to build software with AI. Helping teams solve the hardest problems, Cursor builds an ecosystem of tools to write, review, and maintain code more efficiently. Serving the majority of the Fortune 500 and over 50,000 teams globally, Cursor is accelerating the future of software development. Learn more at https://cursor.com/.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.