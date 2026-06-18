Dun & Bradstreet Introduces Agentic AI Capabilities to Accelerate Compliance and Third-Party Risk Workflows from Days to Seconds

New capabilities combine verified business context with AI agents to automate onboarding, screening and due diligence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet today announced new agentic capabilities that act inside compliance workflows, allowing organizations at all levels of AI maturity to reduce processing times by 70-90% and transform risk mitigation into a business enabler. Now available within the D&B Risk Analytics platform and fully agentically via its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, this offering enables organizations to embed verified D&B data, models and workflows directly into AI assistants and custom agents, speeding up onboarding, screening and due diligence processes.

"As the pace and complexity of regulations accelerate and bad actors find new ways to exploit businesses, compliance teams are at a breaking point," said Alex Zuck, General Manager of Risk at Dun & Bradstreet. "The typical approach of throwing investment into fragmented software, data and services isn't sufficient, especially as the talent and roles needed to fight back have never been harder to keep or to hire. While AI has been offered as the silver bullet, companies have struggled to implement the data they need to fuel it. That changes today."

Built on decades of domain expertise codified in data, models and software, the D&B Risk Analytics platform helps companies continuously monitor KYC/KYB compliance and make faster decisions using verified business data from the D&B Commercial Graph. Now, embedded AI and MCP integration extends the platform beyond risk analysis to agentic execution across onboarding, screening, due diligence and monitoring workflows.

"Traditional KYB onboarding takes days and sometimes weeks. Even tasks like determining the ultimate beneficial owner of a company require searching registries, validating documents and piecing ownership together manually," Zuck said. "D&B can now complete that process and more in seconds, delivering all of it into clients' onboarding workflows without human intervention."

With AI embedded directly into workflows, compliance teams can move from fragmented, manual processes to more efficient and consistent execution while maintaining policy alignment, traceability and control in an increasingly complex global trade environment. Routine tasks such as identifying entities, prioritizing screenings and resolving false positives can be transparently automated, freeing up teams to focus on the decisions that matter.

Early results compared against industry benchmarks indicate significant improvements in operational efficiency, including:

Up to 20× increase in review capacity





70–96% reduction in processing time





50–90% reduction in false positives





Up to 700% faster resolution of false positives

These capabilities help compliance teams apply consistent standards and focus on the highest-risk areas. They also lower the barrier for organizations that haven't had the resources to support compliance processes.

"Limited resources often prevent small and midsize companies from committing to compliance programs," said Patrick Reymann, Research Director, Procurement Applications and Agents at IDC. "Automating workflows to surface risk events represents an outstanding opportunity to expand access to compliance operations. I tend to think that is absolutely something smaller companies would be very hungry for."

Zuck notes client feedback has been essential to develop these new AI capabilities, saying, "We heard and worked with clients of all sizes and program maturity to provide this solution to a key problem: the need for a better way to understand who they're doing business with."

These capabilities are available today within the D&B Risk Analytics platform for compliance intelligence and supplier intelligence and via MCP integration in Anthropic's Claude. Additional integrations are planned for other leading AI platforms, including Microsoft Copilot and Google ecosystems.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D‑U‑N‑S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, visit www.dnb.com.

For more information, visit http://www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.