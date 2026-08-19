Dun & Bradstreet Powers the Agentic Shift by Deploying Snowflake Cortex Agents on Its Marketplace Data Listings

Dun & Bradstreet is expanding its solution portfolio on Snowflake Marketplace by launching Cortex Agents on its data listings, enabling customers to explore and activate D&B's business intelligence through conversational AI.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data consumption is becoming agentic, and Dun & Bradstreet is among the first major data providers to bring that shift to Snowflake Marketplace. By pairing an AI-powered conversational interface with the D&B Commercial Graph™ — which connects 600+ million business identities consistently across systems — customers can now interact with D&B's verified business intelligence through natural language, ask questions, generate insights, and streamline key workflows, all directly in Snowflake.

"In today's AI stack, the underlying business data and context is crucial," said Elizabeth Barrette, General Manager for Master Data Management at Dun & Bradstreet. "Our work with Snowflake is about ensuring that trusted, verified business context is available where clients are already working."

A complementary sample of D&B's B2B company and contact data is now available on Snowflake Marketplace, alongside agents that let users explore D&B's business intelligence through natural language. Rather than querying raw data, teams can ask multi-dimensional business questions, evaluate market opportunities, and automate lead scoring conversationally — instantly accessible in Snowflake CoWork and CoCo with one click, no setup required. For sales and marketing teams, datasets targeting the $1+ trillion education market are also available to explore with agents in Snowflake.

"Enterprise AI requires moving from data consumption to intelligent product execution," said Rodrigo Rocha, Vice President, Global ISV & Enterprise Technology Partnerships at Snowflake. "Dun & Bradstreet's new Cortex-powered data demonstrate how combining world-class entity resolution with Snowflake Cortex AI creates immediate, productized value for enterprise customers."

Explore D&B's free data samples that now come packaged with agents on Snowflake Marketplace here.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet provides the verified commercial identity foundation for enterprises to deploy AI at scale. The company originated the D-U-N-S® Number in 1963, now the global standard for identifying commercial entities. Anchored by this identifier, the D&B Commercial Graph™ structures and connects business identity consistently across systems, enabling AI to operate on accurate, validated data. Since 1841, businesses of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to navigate change and accelerate growth. For more information, www.dnb.com.

SOURCE Dun & Bradstreet, Inc.