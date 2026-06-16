Dunn Brothers Coffee Accelerates Upper Midwest Growth with New South Dakota Franchise Agreement

Brand expansion continues as the company invests in future growth, innovation, and enhanced guest experience

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Brothers Coffee , the Minneapolis-based coffee company known for roasting premium coffee in small batches daily, is proud to announce the signing of a new franchise agreement that will bring the brand to Chamberlain, South Dakota, further expanding its presence throughout the Upper Midwest.

The agreement represents another milestone in Dunn Brothers Coffee's strategic growth as the nearly 40-year-old brand continues to invest in new markets, modern store formats, and enhanced guest experiences. The Chamberlain location will strengthen the brand's footprint in South Dakota while bringing its signature freshly roasted coffee and community-focused approach to a new audience.

"This agreement represents more than a single location, it reflects the continued momentum of the Dunn Brothers brand," said Ben Anderson, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. "As we approach four decades of serving communities through freshly roasted coffee, we're investing in the future of our brand through strategic growth, innovative store designs, and enhanced guest experiences. Chamberlain is an exciting step forward as we continue expanding our presence across the Upper Midwest."

The Chamberlain location will serve as one of the first locations to incorporate several new brand enhancements currently being developed by Dunn Brothers Coffee. While maintaining the fresh-roasted coffee, handcrafted beverages, and welcoming atmosphere guests have come to expect, the new location will also introduce operational and technology advancements designed to improve the customer experience and support long-term brand growth.

The Chamberlain development is part of Dunn Brothers Coffee's broader franchise growth strategy focused on strengthening its presence in existing markets while identifying opportunities for expansion in new communities. The brand continues to attract entrepreneurs seeking a differentiated coffee concept built around fresh daily roasting, community connection, and operational flexibility.

As Dunn Brothers continues to evolve its store formats, technology platforms, and franchise support systems, the company remains focused on delivering exceptional coffee experiences while creating new opportunities for growth throughout the region. The company is actively evaluating additional development opportunities across the Upper Midwest and remains committed to strategic expansion that supports both franchise partners and the communities they serve.

Dunn Brothers Coffee and its new franchise partner are currently working through development timelines for the Chamberlain location. Additional details regarding construction, opening dates, and grand opening celebrations will be announced as plans are finalized.

About Dunn Brothers Coffee

Dunn Brothers Coffee is a leading coffee shop headquartered in Minneapolis, with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1987. Boasting nearly 50 locations across seven states, the brand is renowned for its commitment to excellence. Dunn Brothers Coffee specializes in handcrafted coffee meticulously roasted in small batches, ensuring optimal flavor and freshness with each Cup. TastingTable recently named Dunn Brothers Coffee the #1 Cold Brew in America and Insider Monkey named Dunn Brothers Coffee a 2024 "Top Five Highest Quality Coffee Chain in the U.S."

Dunn Brothers offers a range of single-origin coffees and expertly crafted blends sourced from top regions worldwide. Available in-shop, at Twin Cities grocery stores and online at Shop.DunnBrothers.com, bringing an exceptional coffee experience to coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

To learn more about Dunn Brothers Coffee, visit dunnbrothers.com . And for details on franchising, visit, dunnbrothers.com/coffee-franchise-opportunities .

SOURCE Dunn Brothers Coffee