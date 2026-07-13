Dunn Brothers Coffee Names University of St. Thomas as Its First Official Higher Education Partner

Locally roasted favorites and handcrafted specialty beverages arrive on campus ahead of the new academic year

MINNEAPOLIS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunn Brothers Coffee, the Minneapolis-based coffee company known for roasting premium coffee in small batches daily, is proud to announce a new partnership with the University of St. Thomas, becoming the university's Official Coffee Partner ahead of the upcoming academic year. St. Thomas is Dunn Brothers Coffee's first official partner in higher education.

As Dunn Brothers Coffee's first college and university partnership, the partnership will bring the brands signature coffee experience to Minnesota's largest private university, offering students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors access to freshly roasted coffee and handcrafted beverages at on-campus dining and convenience stores. In addition to the campus dining locations, the university will serve Dunn Brothers coffee through catering services, and other campus venues.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to community, hospitality, and creating spaces where meaningful connections can happen over great coffee.

"With our first location opening in St. Paul nearly four decades ago, Dunn Brothers couldn't be more excited to partner with an institution that shares such deep roots in the same community," said Ben Anderson, President of Dunn Brothers Coffee. "The University of St. Thomas has a long-standing reputation for excellence, and we are honored to become part of the campus experience. From freshly roasted brewed coffee to handcrafted specialty beverages, we're excited to help fuel students, faculty, and staff throughout the academic year."

As part of the partnership, the St. Thomas community can expect a variety of coffee experiences designed to meet the needs of a busy campus environment. From traditional coffeehouse settings such as The Loft in the Anderson Student Center and the STEAM Café in the new Schoenecker Center, to convenient grab-and-go offerings, Dunn Brothers will provide high-quality coffee options that fit into students' schedules while delivering the fresh-roasted quality for which the brand is known.

"We are excited to partner with Dunn Brothers Coffee as its first higher education partner to bring a fresh, locally roasted coffee experience to our campus community," said Steve Griffin, Executive Director of Dining Services at the University of St. Thomas. "This partnership allows us to deliver the high-quality coffee and handcrafted beverages students have come to expect from their favorite coffee shops, all within the convenience of campus. Whether they're grabbing a quick cup between classes, meeting with friends, or settling in for a late-night study session, students will have access to exceptional coffee offerings without ever having to leave campus."

Dunn Brothers Coffee will begin serving on campus in July, providing summer students, faculty, and visitors with an early introduction to the new offerings. Additional details regarding locations, menu offerings, and campus experiences will be shared as the fall semester approaches.

About Dunn Brothers Coffee

Dunn Brothers Coffee is a leading coffee shop headquartered in Minneapolis, with a rich history dating back to its founding in 1987. Boasting nearly 50 locations across seven states, the brand is renowned for its commitment to excellence. Dunn Brothers Coffee specializes in handcrafted coffee meticulously roasted in small batches, ensuring optimal flavor and freshness with each Cup. Tasting Table recently named Dunn Brothers Coffee the #1 Cold Brew in America and Insider Monkey named Dunn Brothers Coffee a 2024 "Top Five Highest Quality Coffee Chain in the U.S."

Dunn Brothers offers a range of single-origin coffees and expertly crafted blends sourced from top regions worldwide. Available in-shop, at Twin Cities grocery stores and online at Shop.DunnBrothers.com site, bringing an exceptional coffee experience to coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

To learn more about Dunn Brothers Coffee, visit dunnbrothers.com . And for details on franchising, visit, dunnbrothers.com/coffee-franchise-opportunities .

CONTACT: Morgan Stamper

Dunn Brothers Coffee

(763) 202-1431

[email protected]

SOURCE Dunn Brothers Coffee