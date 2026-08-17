DuPage Regional Office of Education Expands Student Health and Wellness Supports Ahead of New School Year

Partnerships, training, and early-intervention resources help schools create safer, more supportive learning environments

WHEATON, Ill., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maro Health - As schools welcome students back to the classroom, the DuPage Regional Office of Education is helping districts strengthen student mental health support through training, partnerships and expanded access to early-identification tools.

"Every student deserves to enter the classroom knowing there are adults who see them, value them, and are ready to support them," said Amber Quirk, DuPage Regional Superintendent of Schools. "Learning is most effective when we care for the full range of a child's needs, which not only includes academic growth, but also emotional well-being, healthy relationships, and a sense of belonging."

A central component of this initiative is MARO, a computerized mental health screening platform that helps schools identify students who may need additional support. While comprehensive screening tools like MARO typically represent a significant expense for districts, funding secured by the DuPage ROE, in partnership with MARO and the West 40 Intermediate Service Center, allows all Area 1 schools, which covers DuPage and surrounding collar counties, to access the platform at no cost for the foreseeable future.

"Schools see students every day and are often able to recognize concerns before others do," said Paula Kennedy, Director of School Culture and Climate at the DuPage Regional Office of Education. "Providing schools with a strong screening tool, without adding a major financial burden, helps them identify needs earlier and connect students with appropriate support."

MARO also supports districts as they prepare for the Illinois State Board of Education's universal mental health screening requirement, scheduled to take effect during the 2027–2028 school year. Because the screening is computerized, schools can conduct broad student screenings more efficiently, without relying entirely on clinical staff to administer each screening manually.

To further support implementation, the DuPage ROE is offering monthly webinars, implementation guidance, parent opt-out templates, and district case studies to help schools plan for universal screening and strengthen their Multi-Tiered Systems of Support.

These efforts come as schools continue to address anxiety, depression, bullying, situational conflict, and school avoidance. Kennedy emphasized that social-emotional learning and mental health support are not separate from academics; they are essential to helping students feel safe, attend school, and remain engaged in learning.

The Regional Office is encouraging parents to contact their child's school early when concerns arise. Teachers, counselors, social workers and administrators can help families identify school-based and community resources before a concern becomes a crisis.

Kennedy said another resource for families seeking support is BEACON (Behavioral Health Care and Ongoing Navigation), a service provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. BEACON helps families find behavioral health services tailored to their child's needs, identifying local community-based resources and state-funded programs for which the child may be eligible.

Kenzie Davis, [email protected]

SOURCE Maro