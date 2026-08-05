DuPont Strengthens Corian® Design Distribution Network with Hallmark and Parksite

New distribution alignment improves regional service, increases product availability, and provides continued support for the 2026 Nature in Motion color launch

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont™ Corian® Design today announced it has enhanced its distribution partnership with Hallmark Building Supplies, Inc. and Parksite, increasing coverage across key Mid-Atlantic and Midwest markets.

This updated distribution alignment reinforces DuPont's ongoing commitment to delivering reliable product availability, responsive customer support, and a strong regional service experience for Corian® Design customers.

"As customer needs continue to evolve, we regularly assess our distribution network to ensure we are well-positioned to provide the highest level of service, support, and product availability," said Condylia Courtney, Global Business Director, Corian® Design. "By extending our partnership with Hallmark and Parksite, we are investing in a stronger, more resilient distribution model that supports our customers' growth and long-term success."

Through this expanded network, customers will gain access to experienced regional teams, strong logistics capabilities, technical resources, and dedicated service support via Hallmark and Parksite.

Hallmark will support customers across Eastern Illinois, Southern Indiana, Kentucky, Southern Ohio, Southern Virginia, and West Virginia, while Parksite will serve customers throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Northeast West Virginia.

This new alignment is a purposeful shift to allow for uninterrupted access to Corian® products, samples, technical support, specification resources, and customer service.

Hallmark and Parksite will also continue to support the recent 2026 Nature in Motion color launch, a new collection of Corian® Solid Surface and Corian® Quartz aesthetics inspired by warmth, movement, and modern design flexibility.

For nearly 60 years, Corian® has been a trusted choice to help solve design challenges, enabling architects, designers, fabricators, and commercial customers around the world. DuPont remains focused on supporting these customers with premium materials, dependable service, and strong partnerships that help bring projects to life and create moments that matter.

Customers interested in learning more about Corian® Design product samples, distributor support, and the 2026 Nature in Motion Color Collection are encouraged to visit the Corian® Design website.

About Corian® Design

Corian® Design is a global organization which creates, manufactures, and markets advanced materials, products, and solutions for interior design and architecture, originating from a foundation of world-class technologies and expertise. Marketed under the Corian® brand and the Make your Space™ tagline, its materials, products, and solutions meet the most demanding requirements in terms of beauty, functionality, and durability. To learn more about Corian® Design: https://www.corian.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont