Durham Constabulary Selects NicheRMS365 to Power Smarter, Safer, and More Connected Policing

DURHAM, England, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Constabulary has selected NicheRMS365: the next-generation technology platform that centralizes operational data, to enhance the Force's ability to prevent, detect, and respond to crime more efficiently. NicheRMS365 will equip the Force's 1,400 officers and staff with a powerful, unified solution to seamlessly manage critical policing functions, including Crime Recording, Investigation & Intelligence Management, Vulnerability Management, Custody and Detainee Management, and Electronic Case Preparation.

NicheRMS365 also delivers advanced support for frontline operations. With secure mobile access, officers can instantly retrieve and share information in the field, improving efficiency, enhancing situational awareness, and helping keep communities and officers safer.

The Force's RMS migration program will involve transitioning from existing home-grown solutions, whilst enabling greater vision over data and intelligence to drive efficiencies in Force. Durham Constabulary will also use NicheRMS365 to effectively migrate to the National Digital Case File Program for great Criminal Justice efficiencies.

Deputy Chief Constable Ciaron Irvine, of Durham Constabulary, said: "NicheRMS365 will transform how the force operates, bringing together multiple operational processes and data entry points into a single, integrated solution. This significant step forward is a key part of the shared vision of both the Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner to further enhance Durham Constabulary's digital capability.

"NicheRMS365 is designed for and on behalf of policing, with strong collaborative links across UK forces and beyond over more than 20 years. The force has confidence that it will further empower officers and staff, streamlining data entry, providing real time access to current intelligence and improving operational decisions at all levels.

"Whilst members of the public may not see it directly, they will definitely feel and benefit from the operational efficiency and time saved on administrative activity, freeing up more time for our frontline officers and staff to do the things our communities want. I firmly believe the transition to NicheRMS365 will have a real and positive impact, improving how we serve our communities."

By consolidating multiple standalone systems into NicheRMS365, Durham Constabulary will have a more connected, data-driven environment—unlocking greater opportunities to improve service, accelerate decision making, and deliver better outcomes for the public.

About Niche Technology and NicheRMS365

Niche Technology is the world's leading RMS provider, with customers in both hemispheres across three continents. Policing today is more complex than ever, which is why at Niche, we focus on the demands of frontline officers where seconds count.

NicheRMS AI was built by us and designed with officers in mind! An integrated force multiplier with built-in guardrails for responsible AI use, turning information into action, faster while reducing risk to the organization and the public.

Our customers have rewarded Niche Technology's innovation by making us the leading RMS provider worldwide, with more super-major police agencies using NicheRMS365 than our top 8 competitors combined. It's the most highly configurable, capable, and respected RMS platform in the world. One demo and you'll know. Learn more at www.NicheRMS.com.

For More Information:

Mike Gardner

(0)7969 563581

[email protected]

www.NicheRMS.com