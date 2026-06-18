South Yorkshire Police Chooses NicheRMS365 to Drive Next-Generation Policing

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- South Yorkshire Police have announced plans to implement NicheRMS365, a cutting-edge technology platform designed to modernize crime recording, strengthen data integrity, support compliance with national standards, and help ensure alignment with the Victims' Code.

Built as a secure, centralized "single source of truth," NicheRMS365 will streamline how information is captured, stored, accessed, and shared to enhance accuracy, consistency, and efficiency across the Force. The platform will also support greater compliance and improved data governance, positioning the Force for a more connected, data-driven future.

At the heart of NicheRMS365 are automated, smart Guided Entry Forms (GEFs) that simplify data entry and intelligently flag missing or incomplete information. The platform will integrate key capabilities including Public Protection Notifications (PPN), Mental Health Forms, and a Missing Person module, enabling officers to quickly view historical information and respond with greater insight. Critically, data will feed directly into NicheRMS365, eliminating duplicate entry and saving valuable time.

Beyond crime recording, NicheRMS365 will support a wide range of policing functions, including anti-social behaviour management and Integrated Offender Management to unlock new opportunities for collaboration, efficiency, and innovation across the Force. Additional modules will also be available over time, allowing the platform to scale, integrate with other systems, and continue evolving as operational needs grow.

"This is a major step forward in our digital journey," said Sally Briggs, Business Transformation Manager of South Yorkshire Police. "NicheRMS365 will give our teams better tools, better information, and better capabilities to protect the public and deliver the highest standards of service."

South Yorkshire Police will also join the Minerva Programme, a group of 28 police forces using NicheRMS365 to work together to tackle cross-border offending. Being part of Minerva will allow the Constabulary to consolidate a range of standalone systems into NicheRMS.

With the implementation of NicheRMS365, South Yorkshire Police will benefit from a more intuitive, secure, and future-ready platform that enhances the ability to store, retrieve, and analyse data to ultimately help officers work smarter, make faster decisions, and serve their community more effectively.

About Niche Technology and NicheRMS365

Niche Technology is the world's leading RMS provider, with customers in both hemispheres across three continents. Policing today is more complex than ever, which is why at Niche, we focus on the demands of frontline officers where seconds count.

NicheRMS AI was built by us and designed with officers in mind! An integrated force multiplier with built-in guardrails for responsible AI use, turning information into action, faster while reducing risk to the organization and the public.

Our customers have rewarded Niche Technology's innovation by making us the leading RMS provider worldwide, with more super-major police agencies using NicheRMS365 than our top 8 competitors combined. It's the most highly configurable, capable, and respected RMS platform in the world. One demo and you'll know. Learn more at www.NicheRMS.com.

For More Information:

Mike Gardner

(0)7969 563581

[email protected]

SOURCE Niche Technology