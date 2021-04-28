D'USSE Cognac Appoints Elaine Hamilton to Brand Director of Talent Relations, Partner and Experiential

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, D'USSE Cognac announced that it has appointed longtime executive Elaine Hamilton to serve as the brand's Director of Talent Relations, Partner and Experiential, effective immediately.

In this role, Hamilton will manage relationships with talent and influencers on brand-building initiatives and spearhead the execution of talent-focused, D'USSE-branded programming in a global capacity. She will report to Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.

"I have had the pleasure of a 20-year career in branding, 10 of which have been with D'USSE, where I have had the pleasure of seeing the brand go from an idea to an international household brand and lifestyle," said Hamilton. "I am proud to be a part of a team that continues to break barriers and pushes the culture forward. Teamwork is the key to 20 years of success!"

Hamilton helped launch D'USSE since its inception in 2012 and has played an integral role in growing the brand through a vast array of efforts. Over the course of her tenure with the brand, she has overseen the implementation of D'USSE VSOP and D'USSE XO offerings at internationally-renowned talent functions, including album release events, talent birthdays, award ceremony events, festivals, concerts, tours, private events, etc.

The New York City native has been ingrained in the spirits industry for 20+ years, supporting the marketing and branding promotional efforts across several prominent brands such as Armand de Brignac, NUVO Sparkling Liqueur, Cîroc Vodka and Hpnotiq.

D'USSÉ [dew-say] is a bold expression of Cognac that dares the palate like never before. Born from the prestigious Chateau de Cognac, France, D'USSÉ blends over 200 years of tradition with the inspiration of a passionate Cellar Master who set out to create his own legacy. The result is a uniquely powerful, authentic Cognac that starts off with distinguished intensity and then gives way to a pleasantly smooth, balanced finish. The D'USSÉ Cognac range consists of VSOP (Very Superior Old Pale) and XO (Extra Old) qualities. For more information, please visit dusse.com .

