DVLT Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on October 5, 2026

Important Information Regarding Section 20(a) Individual Liability Claims: A securities class action alleges Datavault AI's CEO, CFO and CAO controlled public statements that overstated partnership value while insiders sold shares for more than $73.8 million in proceeds.

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

DVLT shares fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, closing at $2.03 on October 31, 2025. The complaint alleges that during the Class Period the individual defendants sold 38,065,752 shares for over $73.8 million in proceeds. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by October 5, 2026.

The Named Individual Defendants

The action names Nathaniel T. Bradley, who served as Chief Executive Officer and a Director from December 31, 2024 through the end of the Class Period, and Brett Moyer, who served as Chief Executive Officer until December 31, 2024 before transitioning to Chief Financial Officer for the remainder of the Class Period. Gary Williams, Chief Accounting Officer until November 30, 2024, is also named.

Alleged Control Person Liability

The complaint charges that each individual defendant possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Datavault AI's SEC filings, press releases, and other market communications.

The pleading asserts they received copies of the challenged filings and press releases before or shortly after issuance and could have prevented or corrected them.

Plaintiffs allege they had access to material non-public information showing the economic value of the Burke, Scilex, and Nature's Miracle partnerships had been overstated.

they had access to material non-public information showing the economic value of the Burke, Scilex, and Nature's Miracle partnerships had been overstated. As averred, they were positioned to know that trading activity on the Datavault Platform was minimal, if not non-existent.

Of the alleged insider proceeds, approximately $73.8 million is attributed to share sales by the Company's CEO, according to the complaint.

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Senior officers certify the accuracy and completeness of periodic reports under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The complaint contends those certifications were issued while material factors making an investment in Datavault AI speculative, including the undisclosed regulatory and criminal history surrounding Company leadership, were allegedly omitted from the Company's Item 105 risk factor disclosures.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. This complaint alleges that Datavault AI's senior officers controlled press releases touting a $150 million strategic investment and a $2 million license fee while allegedly knowing the counterparties lacked the resources to perform." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the DVLT Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the DVLT lawsuit? A: The complaint names Datavault AI Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What court was the DVLT class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What specific misstatements does the DVLT lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Datavault AI Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the economic value of its corporate partnerships and the volume of trading activity on the Datavault Platform during the Class Period. When a research report questioned those partnerships, the platform's activity, and leadership's regulatory and criminal affiliations, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do DVLT investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my DVLT shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com