Dynamsoft Enhances Batch Barcode Scanner with Android Support, New Capture Modes and Real-Time Missed Barcode Detection

New release adds Android support, three powerful scanning modes, and cloud export enabling manufacturers, logistics providers, and pharma labs to scan 100+ items at once with 99%+ accuracy.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamsoft, a global leader in barcode scanning and document capture SDKs, announced the latest release of Batch Barcode Scanner (BBS), now available on both iOS and Android. The expansion to Android marks a significant milestone: most industrial mobile scanning deployments rely on Android devices, and BBS is now purpose-built for those environments.

Batch scan 100+ items at once with near-perfect accuracy.

BBS is a ready-to-use mobile app that brings highly accurate batch barcode scanning to high-volume inventory environments - scanning more than 100 items at once with over 99% read rates, completing work up to five times faster than manual methods and saving operators up to 80% of the time previously spent on inventory tasks.

"Most industrial scanning happens on Android devices, so making BBS available on that platform was the natural next step,' commented Amy Gu, CEO at Dynamsoft. Combined with the new capture modes and cloud export, operators now have a much more flexible tool for high-volume scanning."

What's New in This Release

Dynamsoft Batch Barcode Scanner v3.0.1 introduces three new scanning modes, a mixed video and photo capture workflow, and cloud export - each designed to meet the realities of demanding scan environments.

Field of View (FOV) Scan

The most straightforward batch mode: capture all barcodes within the camera's field of view, snap additional frames from different distances, angles or adjusted lighting until everything is decoded, and see results overlaid directly on the final image. Ideal for clean environments where all visible items are relevant.

Snap & Scan

Designed for environments where irrelevant barcodes surround target items - such as densely packed shelves where neighboring products would otherwise pollute the scan. Operators snap a photo of the target area, then move in closer to capture any missing codes, ensuring only the right items are decoded.

Panoramic Scan

For long rows of barcodes, operators sweep the camera across the batch in a single pass. BBS automatically stitches the frames into one panoramic image, making it easy to scan an entire shelf or pallet in one motion.

Mixed Video and Photo Capture

The previous iOS release relied on continuous video streaming. The new approach combines photo capture, video stream scanning, and multiple captures. Operators no longer need to maintain a continuous recording - between captures they can review results in real time and simply retake a shot if needed, without restarting the entire session. This approach also lowers hardware requirements and improves overall performance.

Real-Time Missing Barcode Detection

BBS detects missing barcodes in real time and shows operators exactly which specific items were missed — something traditional manual scanning workflows cannot provide. Conventional workflows typically return only a list of successfully scanned values, leaving teams to figure out what was skipped. With BBS, operators can immediately identify and rescan the specific missing item, eliminating costly repeated verification cycles.

Export to Cloud Storage

Scan results can now be exported directly to cloud storage, greatly improving data transfer convenience and integration with downstream workflows - from ERP systems to compliance archives.

Built for High-Volume, High-Stakes Environments

BBS is deployed wherever traceability matters and missed barcodes carry real consequences. Key use cases include:

Manufacturing — tracking small electronics, components, and sub-assemblies

Logistics — high-throughput warehouse receiving, shipping, and inventory audits

Pharma & Labs — scanning lab vials, tubes and drug boxes

Retail & Consumer Goods — cosmetics, contact lenses, and densely packed consumer products

Availability

Dynamsoft Batch Barcode Scanner is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. A free trial version is available. Learn more and download at dynamsoft.com/batch-barcode-scanning/overview.

About Dynamsoft

Dynamsoft specializes in computer vision, enabling developers to build advanced capture solutions for barcodes, documents, and IDs. The company's SDKs are engineered to provide high accuracy and speed, in the most demanding industrial environments. Dynamsoft's solutions are trusted by global leaders such as FUJIFILM, Siemens, Fujitsu, GE, IBM, and Lockheed Martin for digital transformation. Since 2003, Dynamsoft has led the development of enterprise-grade TWAIN software with its flagship Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK and is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group, contributing to TWAIN standards.

SOURCE Dynamsoft Corporation