Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK v11.2 Boosts Accuracy and Speed with AI-Powered Detection and Deblurring

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamsoft has announced the release of Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK v11.2, introducing a new generation of AI-powered models that dramatically enhance barcode detection and decoding performance across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

The new version delivers up to 26.5% higher reading rate and 44% faster processing speed when scanning blurred, motion-affected, or low-resolution barcodes. These improvements make it easier than ever for developers and enterprises to build scanning solutions that work seamlessly in the real world.

"Our focus with version 11.2 is on real-world reliability," said Amy Gu, CEO of Dynamsoft. "We've trained our AI models to recognize and decode barcodes that are blurred, damaged, or captured at awkward angles."

Core AI Enhancements for Smarter, Faster Decoding

At the core of this release are three major advancements：

AI-Powered Detection: Two brand-new neural network models enable the SDK to reliably detect blurred, low-resolution, or partially damaged 1D and 2D barcodes — challenges that users face every day.

Enhanced Clarity Processing: The revamped OneDDeblur model delivers significant improvements in processing speed and decoding success in images affected by motion or focus blur — enabling up to 26.5 % higher read rates and 44 % faster throughput in difficult conditions.

Specialized Decoders: The new EAN13Decoder and Code128Decoder models bring unmatched precision for scenarios with motion blur, long-distance scanning or challenging lighting — ideal for logistics, retail and industrial use-cases.

Real-World Impact Across Industries

These AI-driven enhancements have wide-reaching benefits across industries. In logistics and warehousing, where barcodes are often scanned in motion, version 11.2 minimizes read failures and boosts speed. In retail and self-checkout environments, it enhances the reliability of mobile and kiosk-based scanning, even in suboptimal lighting. And in manufacturing, it improves traceability by successfully reading worn or partially marked barcodes directly from parts and equipment.

Pricing and Availability

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK v11.2 is now available. Developers can explore its full capabilities through a 30-day free trial or obtain a commercial license directly from the Dynamsoft website. Technical support is provided through multiple channels, including live chat, email, phone, and web meetings.

About Dynamsoft Barcode Reader

Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK delivers precise data capture of 1D and 2D barcodes, even in challenging conditions. Designed for seamless integration across platforms, it ensures reliable, high-performance scanning for web, mobile, and server applications, empowering businesses to optimize operations and drive digital transformation.

About Dynamsoft

Dynamsoft specializes in computer vision, enabling developers to build advanced capture solutions for barcodes, documents, and IDs. The company's SDKs are engineered to provide high accuracy and speed, in the most demanding industrial environments. Dynamsoft's solutions are trusted by global leaders such as FUJIFILM, Siemens, Fujitsu, GE, IBM, and Lockheed Martin for digital transformation. Since 2003, Dynamsoft has led the development of enterprise-grade TWAIN software with its flagship Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK and is an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group, contributing to TWAIN standards.

