E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

Jul 27, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-cigarette market size in the UK is expected to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing number of people trying to quit smoking is a major e-cigarette market trend in the UK that is expected to have a positive impact during the coming years. Consumers trying to quit smoking prefer e-cigarettes over normal cigarettes, which is the major factor driving the market. Most consumers opt for e-cigarettes to quit smoking. The number of adults smoking in the UK decreased over the last five years and is expected to drop further during the forecast period. On the other hand, the number of consumers using e-cigarettes is increasing in the UK. In December 2017, an agency called Public Health England launched a smoking cessation campaign, which included face-to-face help, stop smoking aids, an app, social media, and SMS support. The campaign also featured a website that highlighted e-cigarettes as a possible option to help people quit smoking.
- Drivers -The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products, product launches & high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats are the major factors propelling the market growth.
- Challenges - The factors such as the presence of substitute products, health issues due to e-cigarettes & stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.
The e-cigarette market in the UK research report extensively covers the e-cigarette market segmented in the UK by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).
- Revenue Generating Segment - The e-cigarette market share growth in the UK by the modular e-cigarettes segment will be significant for revenue generation. These e-cigarettes provide an enhanced vaping experience as they have many options for customization. These allow controlling the amount of vapor, variable voltage, battery strength, and e-liquid juice. The demand for modular e-cigarettes is currently high due to their wide penetration in different markets and is expected to increase during the forecast period with the introduction of new products. The cost-effectiveness of these e-cigarettes is one of the major factors that will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
The e-cigarette market in the UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market.
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Innokin Technology Ltd.
- J WELL France Sarl
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Pax Labs Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the E-cigarette Market in the UK report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
- The nicotine gum market share is expected to increase to USD 1.01 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 4.43%.
- The heat-not-burn tobacco products market share is expected to increase by USD 22.22 billion from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 26.21%.
|
E-cigarette Market in UK Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.20
|
Regional analysis
|
UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- The threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Modular e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rechargeable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Innokin Technology Ltd.
- J WELL France Sarl
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Pax Labs Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
