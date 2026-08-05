E Street Technologies to Support Office of Naval Research STEM Internships, Outreach, and Website Support Through Huna Research Associates JV

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Universities Space Research Association

Aug 05, 2026, 14:00 ET

WASHINGTON and HERNDON, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Street Technologies LLC (ESTech), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), will support the Office of Naval Research (ONR) Internships, Outreach, and Website Support contract through Huna Research Associates JV, LLC (HRA), a joint venture between protégé HunaTek Operations Services, LLC (HTOS) and mentor E Street Technologies LLC under the Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé program.

The Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $69 million, with a period of performance from July 22, 2026, through July 21, 2031. Under the contract scope, HRA will support programs that include the Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program (SEAP), the Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP), the Naval Horizons Program, Short-Term Internship Programs, the Department of the Navy HBCU/MI Program, the Naval STEM Website, and Naval STEM Outreach.

"E Street Technologies LLC is proud to support Huna Research Associates JV, LLC and the Office of Naval Research in advancing programs that help prepare students for meaningful engagement with Naval science and technology," said Dr. Carol Kory, ESTech President. "Through ESTech and USRA, we bring more than five decades of experience administering internships, fellowships, university consortia, and workforce development programs, along with a national network of 124 PhD-granting universities.

"This work aligns directly with ESTech and USRA's mission to connect talent, universities, and federal science and technology priorities," said Dr. Elsayed Talaat, USRA President and CEO. "By supporting HRA's execution of the ONR STEM contract, ESTech will help strengthen the bridge between students, academic institutions, and Department of the Navy science and technology opportunities."

About E Street Technologies LLC

E Street Technologies LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Universities Space Research Association. Through USRA, ESTech connects educational institutions with the federal government to advance science and technology and brings extensive experience supporting internships, fellowships, university consortia, and workforce development programs. [HRA Intro | Word]

About Huna Research Associates JV, LLC

Huna Research Associates JV, LLC is a joint venture between protégé HunaTek Operations Services, LLC, a certified 8(a), Alaska Native Corporation-owned entity, and mentor E Street Technologies LLC under the Small Business Administration Mentor-Protégé program. HRA brings expertise delivering technical and programmatic solutions to the federal government across customers including the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, National Science Foundation, U.S. Geological Survey, and NASA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Suraiya Farukhi, Ph.D. 
Universities Space Research Association (USRA)
[email protected] 

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association

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