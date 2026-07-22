Transatlantic collaboration boosted as US space research organisation joins Space Park Leicester

US-based Universities Space Research Association (USRA) to establish a new corporate entity in the UK

Will unlock direct access to UK space economy and build links across Europe

University of Leicester has more than twenty-year history with the USRA

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universities Space Research Association, an organisation dedicated to international co-operation on space and advanced aeronautics research, is to establish a new corporate entity at Space Park Leicester. The news was announced today ( July 22) at the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 taking place this week.

The University of Leicester's £100 million science and innovation park will host the USRA's UK presence, supporting the space economy across Europe and strengthening transatlantic space collaboration.

The Universities Space Research Association is a non-profit organisation which is advancing knowledge through space and aeronautics research. Based in Washington, D.C., USRA was formed in 1969 as an entity through which universities and research organisations could cooperate with one another, and with the governments of other nations, to advance the development and application of space-related science, technology and engineering.

For USRA, a consortium of 124 universities which are divided into 10 regions including an international region (Region X), creating a formal UK based entity unlocks direct access to the UK's burgeoning space economy and its specialized research ecosystems. A localized presence at Space Park Leicester would support growth in programmatic activity within the UK and across Europe, while intimately leveraging Leicester's globally recognized expertise in the space sciences, space instrumentation and space nuclear power systems.

The University of Leicester has been an active member of the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) for more than 2 decades. For the first time in its 57-year history, USRA recently expanded its governance beyond its original nine North American regions by establishing an additional "Region X"—a new geographic division dedicated exclusively to European universities.

With Professor Richard Ambrosi from the University of Leicester School of Physics and Astronomy elected as the first USRA trustee to represent this new European region in 2023, the groundwork for an expanded international footprint was firmly established. The evolving relationship between the USRA and the University of Leicester highlights a historic pivot towards strengthening transatlantic space collaboration.

Ultimately, a UK corporate entity would transition USRA from a primarily US-centric consortium into a globally integrated research conduit, facilitating talent exchange, hardware development, and deeper research, educational and commercial ties within Europe's rapidly space market.

Professor Richard Ambrosi said: "This is a great opportunity for the USRA and University of Leicester to build greater transatlantic links between the US and Europe. The establishment of USRA's Region X and the USRA's expanding footprint in the UK represent far more than geographic growth they are strategic steps to address collaboration in space science, education and cross-disciplinary space research programmes."

Founded at the dawn of the Space Age, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) was established through the vision of two leaders: James Webb, NASA Administrator from 1961 to 1968, and Frederick Seitz, President of the National Academy of Sciences from 1962 to 1969. Webb and Seitz recognized that meeting the technical challenges of space exploration would require a sustained partnership between NASA and the university research community. Together, they created USRA to strengthen NASA's scientific and technical capabilities as new frontiers in space research and technology emerged, while expanding opportunities for university faculty and students to contribute directly to the agency's mission.

Chartered as an independent, nonprofit corporation, USRA was established to advance research, technology development, and education in space science and related fields through collaborative partnerships with universities, the federal government, and other organizations.

Dr Elsayed Talaat, President and CEO of USRA, commented: "The establishment of this new venture marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to innovation, collaboration and long-term growth. By partnering with one of the UK's leading universities, the University of Leicester, we are bringing together world-class academic expertise and industry experience to accelerate the development of leading technologies and solutions. We look forward to building a successful partnership that delivers lasting value for our organizations, our stakeholders, and society."

Dr Caroline Harper, Head of Space Science at the UK Space Agency: "The Universities Space Research Association establishing a formal presence at Space Park Leicester is a significant moment for UK space science. USRA's decision to root itself in the UK reflects the strength and ambition of our growing space sector, and the University of Leicester's expertise makes it a natural home. This partnership will open new pathways for researchers, students and industry on both sides of the Atlantic, and I look forward to seeing the collaborations and innovations it produces."

Notes to Editors

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About the University of Leicester

The University of Leicester is a leading global university, home to more than 21,000 students and 4,000 staff, with an outstanding reputation for world class research, innovative teaching and widening access to higher education. It holds an overall Gold rating in TEF 2023 and is ranked among the UK's Top 30 for research quality, with 89% of research rated world leading or internationally excellent (REF 2021).

Leicester ranks 25th in the UK in the 2026 Times Higher Education World University Rankings and 33rd in the Complete University Guide 2027, and is top 10 in the UK for student experience and top 15 for student satisfaction in the 2025 National Student Survey.

Named the Daily Mail University of the Year 2025 and shortlisted for the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2024 and The Times and The Sunday Times University of the Year 2025, Leicester is driven by a commitment to excellence, inclusion and meaningful global impact.

About The Universities Space Research Association

Founded in 1969, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is an independent, nonprofit organization that advances space- and Earth-related science, engineering, and technology through innovative research, education, and workforce development programs. USRA partners with government agencies, academic institutions, and industry to address some of the nation's most complex scientific and technical challenges. For more information, visit www.usra.edu.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Suraiya Farukhi, Ph.D.

Universities Space Research Association (USRA)

[email protected]

SOURCE Universities Space Research Association