E Tech Group Expands SmartSights Premier Partnership

Expanded relationship enables E Tech Group to implement, integrate and support the full SmartSights portfolio for manufacturers.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Tech Group, a leading provider of industrial automation and systems integration, 2025 System Integrator of the Year, and Platinum certified Rockwell Automation Partner, today announced the expansion of its existing relationship with SmartSights through the SmartSights Catalyst Alliance Premier Partner Program. SmartSights provides industrial data-driven analytics, automated reporting and alarm notification software that helps operations teams monitor and respond to plant performance issues.

E Tech Group partnership with SmartSights

As a Premier Partner, E Tech Group can now resell, implement, integrate and support the full SmartSights product portfolio. The expanded relationship combines SmartSights' AI Ready production intelligence, reporting, alarm notification and issue management capabilities with E Tech Group's experience in industrial AI, automation, MES/MOM, manufacturing intelligence and systems integration.

"E Tech Group brings decades of engineering expertise and a deep understanding of the industries we serve," said Corey Rhoden, CEO of SmartSights. "As a Premier Partner, they will play an important role in expanding access to the SmartSights portfolio and helping customers connect critical systems, gain real-time operational insights, and build more resilient, data-driven operations, creating a foundation for scalable AI-led transformation. We look forward to growing together and delivering measurable outcomes for our shared customers."

Manufacturers often rely on shop floor data distributed across machines, control systems, MES platforms and business applications. When that information is fragmented or lacks operational context, teams can struggle to identify the causes of downtime, production loss and performance variation.

Through the expanded partnership, E Tech Group can help manufacturers connect these systems, improve the reliability and context of production data, and give operations and engineering teams clearer information for decision-making. Potential applications include overall equipment effectiveness monitoring, downtime and root-cause analysis, operational reporting, issue management and the development of trusted data foundations for AI and digital transformation initiatives.

"Manufacturers do not need more isolated data; they need reliable information that helps their teams understand what is happening and take action," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "Expanding our work with SmartSights gives our engineers a broader set of tools to connect operational systems, put production data into context and help customers address issues affecting throughput, downtime and overall equipment effectiveness. Just as importantly, we can integrate and support these solutions as part of a manufacturer's larger automation and digital transformation strategy."

The expanded relationship covers the full SmartSights portfolio, including ABLE, Peer, OneView, WIN-911, XLReporter and SmartSights Mobile. E Tech Group will support manufacturers in food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences and other industrial sectors.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 8 countries across three continents. Backed by a team of over 900 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

About SmartSights

SmartSights' easy-to-deploy applications for overloaded operations teams make it easier for customers to function with fewer people in today's complex industrial environments. Its solutions provide data-driven analytics, real-time and historical reports, autonomous alerts, issue management and resolution, empowering operations teams with clear insights for effective decision-making and action. SmartSights enables customers to quickly identify and remediate critical plant issues, helping to optimize plant operational performance. To learn more, visit smartsights.com.

SOURCE E Tech Group