Eagle Point Software and Trimble Announce Collaboration to Expand Training in Pinnacle Series

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, creator of Pinnacle Series applied learning solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction, operation, design, and manufacturing (AECO+D&M) industries, today announced a new collaboration with Trimble, a global technology company that connects the physical and digital worlds.

Through this collaboration, Trimble Learn training content is now available within Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series platform, equipping architecture, engineering, and construction professionals with the knowledge needed to get the most out of their technology and day-to-day workflows.

The addition of Trimble training content into Pinnacle Series will provide learning paths and practical guidance for users looking to adopt and scale Trimble tools across their organizations. This includes instruction on Trimble SketchUp® fundamentals and foundational Trimble workflows for design and asset management.

"Our clients rely on software technology every day to keep projects moving forward, but it's critical that their teams have the training needed to put that technology to work," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "By collaborating with Trimble to bring their Trimble Learn content into Pinnacle Series, we are making it easier for organizations to develop the skills and consistency they need to deliver better projects. This collaboration also strengthens our broader vision for Pinnacle Series as a single destination where organizations can access the software training, learning resources, and guidance they need to support their workforce."

Together, Eagle Point Software and Trimble support a commitment to helping organizations build the skills and capabilities needed to succeed in an increasingly connected industry. By pairing these industry leading technologies, the collaboration will empower organizations to work more efficiently and consistently.

"To streamline access to our training, enterprise customers asked us to integrate Trimble Learn content directly into their existing learning platforms," said Basia Bullard, director of global learning solutions at Trimble. "By meeting AECO teams where they already work, we're helping more of them build Trimble expertise—with a direct line to Trimble Learn for official accreditation and instructor-led training."

Trimble training content is available now and more releases are expected to be available in Pinnacle Series later this year.

About Eagle Point Software

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AECO, design, and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is composed of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com.

SOURCE Eagle Point Software