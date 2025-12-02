Eagle Point Software Announces Content Collaboration with Bentley Systems to Enhance AEC Learning

Bentley training content to be made available through Pinnacle Series by Eagle Point Software

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Point Software, a leading provider of applied learning solutions for the AECO industry, today announced a collaboration with Bentley Systems, Incorporated, the infrastructure engineering software company. Through this collaboration, Bentley's on-demand, self-service training content will be directly integrated into Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series platform, offering AEC professionals a seamless learning experience. Eagle Point Software offers more than 900 courses and 6,000 training assets, which will now include Bentley's comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including MicroStation®, OpenRoads™, ProjectWise®, OpenRail™, OpenBridge®, among other software solutions.

Eagle Point Software and Bentley share a commitment to empowering users through applied learning, an approach that focuses on the practical application of skills within the everyday flow of work. This approach provides users with relevant, task-based guidance, enabling users to solve problems efficiently, enhance their proficiency, and accelerate project delivery.

"This collaboration brings us a step closer to what our clients have been asking for, a single platform that houses all of their training content," said Steve Biver, COO of Eagle Point Software. "By bringing Bentley's extensive library into Pinnacle Series, organizations can move beyond fragmented training experiences and provide their teams with direct access to the knowledge they need, when they need it. Having the right training at the right time is what makes applied learning so powerful. It ensures skills aren't just learned, but applied immediately on real projects, which translates into fewer errors, faster delivery, and better results for clients".

The rollout of Bentley's training content within Pinnacle Series will happen in phases. This phased approach ensures organizations gain access to Bentley's trusted training in a structured way, combined with Eagle Point Software's original content to deliver a comprehensive applied learning experience for the industry. To stay informed about updates to Bentley's content and to learn more about Eagle Point Software, visit www.eaglepoint.com.

About Eagle Point Software

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC and manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to more than 500,000 global AEC and manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392

