SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Bird, the award-winning brunch concept known for its bold flavors, vibrant atmosphere, and elevated take on the classic American diner, is excited to announce the opening of its 10th location in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Located at 3101 W. 41st Street, Suite 101, the restaurant will officially welcome guests beginning August 10, 2026.

Early Bird Announces 10th Location in Sioux Falls Early Bird Announces 10th Location in Sioux Falls

Bringing its signature philosophy of "Brunch, Every Day," Early Bird Brunch offers a fresh, energetic dining experience where guests can enjoy exceptional breakfast, brunch, and lunch seven days a week. Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Sioux Falls location will serve a chef-inspired menu featuring indulgent pancakes, creative benedicts, hearty breakfast classics, fresh lunch sandies, and handcrafted beverages made with quality ingredients and plenty of personality.

Guests can also enjoy Flocktail Hour every day from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., featuring 50% off all adult beverages, including signature mimosas, micheladas, and other handcrafted brunch favorites.

Investing in the Sioux Falls Community

The new restaurant represents more than another place to enjoy brunch—it's an investment in the Sioux Falls community. The opening will create new employment opportunities, support the local economy, and provide residents, businesses, and organizations with convenient catering options for meetings, celebrations, and special events.

For guests on the go, Early Bird offers convenient online ordering and flexible catering solutions designed for gatherings of every size. Its popular Brunch in a Box packages make it easy to bring the Early Bird experience anywhere, featuring sweet and savory breakfast bakes, hearty breakfast burritos, and their famous hash holes, elevating every event without the stress of cooking.

About Early Bird, Not Your Everyday Brunch, Everyday

Early Bird is a modern take on the classic American diner, built on the belief that exceptional brunch shouldn't be limited to weekends. Since opening its first location in Omaha's Blackstone District in 2017, Early Bird has become known for its creative comfort food, handcrafted beverages, welcoming hospitality, and lively atmosphere. Today, with ten locations across the Midwest, the brand continues to bring people together over memorable meals, generous hospitality, and the simple idea that every day is worth celebrating with brunch.

Media Contact

Codie Burrow

(531) 220-0082

[email protected]

SOURCE Early Bird