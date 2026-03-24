Early Bird Is Officially Landing in Sioux Falls, SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Early Bird, the brunch concept known for its vibrant "not your everyday brunch" philosophy, officially announced today the opening of its newest location coming to Sioux Falls, South Dakota this fall. This opening marks a historic double-digit milestone for the brand as its 10th location and serves as a significant expansion of its footprint into the South Dakota market.

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The Sioux Falls establishment represents the fourth franchisee-owned site in the Early Bird portfolio. This successful launch further validates the brand's "Brunch, Every Day" model as a scalable powerhouse capable of thriving in new markets. By serving breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week, Early Bird continues to defy the stigma that premium morning experiences should be reserved only for the weekend.

A Bold New Flock in Sioux Falls The new location features a high-energy and fun atmosphere that has become a staple of the Early Bird brand. Residents of Sioux Falls can now enjoy "flock favorites" every day, including signature Cinnamon Roll Pancakes and creative twists on diner classics. The menu is complemented by an extensive list of mimosas, beer-mosas, and other beverage options, ensuring that bold flavors and Saturday-morning energy are available even on a Tuesday.

"Reaching our 10th location in a vibrant community like Sioux Falls is a testament to the strength of our concept," said the Early Bird leadership team. "We believe great food and bold drinks shouldn't have to wait for the weekend. We are thrilled to bring our lifestyle-focused hospitality to South Dakota and continue our trajectory of double-digit growth."

The Pursuit of New Leaders With the momentum of this 10th opening coming later this year, Early Bird is actively seeking entrepreneurial spirits to join its expansion. The brand offers a lifestyle-first business model, providing the rewards of hospitality success without the burden of late-night shifts. Supported by a robust system that streamlined the Sioux Falls launch, Early Bird provides a proven framework for leaders ready to "spread their wings" and lead their own flock.

Ready to lead your own flock? Visit franchise.earlybirdbrunch.com.

About Early Bird: Early Bird is a premier daytime dining destination dedicated to serving creative, chef-driven dishes and beverage options seven days a week, open from 6:30am-2:30pm. The brand focuses on providing a high-energy atmosphere that combines the comfort of a local diner with modern culinary sophistication. With 10 locations, Early Bird is a leader in the brunch sector, offering a scalable franchise model designed for leaders looking to disrupt the traditional restaurant industry.

Media Contact:

Codie Burrow

(531) 220-0082

[email protected]

SOURCE Early Bird