Early Bird Tickets Now on Sale | ICOMIA & Sinoexpo Unveil 2027 ICOMIA World Marinas Conference (Shanghai) Preliminary Programme

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) and Conference host Sinoexpo Informa Markets are pleased to announce the Preliminary Conference Programme for the ICOMIA World Marinas Conference 2027 (IWMC2027), taking place in Shanghai, China, from 30 March – 2 April 2027.

Delivering on the Conference theme – "Connecting Globally to Develop Marinas that Enhance Waterfront Communities and Drive Economic Growth", the IWMC2027 will drive a compelling agenda that will attract global thought leaders, industry specialists and pioneers, government representatives, investors, owners and operators from around the world.

As the first ICOMIA World Marinas Conference to be held in Mainland China, IWMC2027 represents a landmark moment for the sector, recognizing the growing influence of the Asia-Pacific region within the global marina and waterfront development industries.

Strategic Gateway: Shanghai Emerges as a New Marina Hub Connecting East and West

ICOMIA's decision to select Shanghai as the host city for IWMC2027 marks a strategic milestone for the organisation, signalling strong recognition of the rapidly growing recreational boating and marina market in Asia – and China in particular. As a global financial centre and an international gateway, Shanghai sits at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta. Its world-class port infrastructure and ongoing waterfront transformations make it an ideal venue to convene global industry leaders and explore the vast potential of the Asia-Pacific marina landscape.

The Conference's strategic pillars – "Global Connectivity, Building Waterfront Communities, Driving Economic Growth" – encapsulates the core mission of this edition's gathering. It underscores that, in an era of deepening international collaboration, marinas have evolved far beyond mere docking points into integrated destinations and waterfront communities that combine tourism, leisure, commerce, and residential living, while playing an increasingly vital role in regional economic development.

Two-Day Main Conference: From Investment Models to AI Frontiers – A Full-Spectrum Industry Scan

The two-day main Conference will bring together global experts to explore a wide range of topics, from macro-level strategy to day-to-day operational excellence.

Preliminary Programme: Highlights at a Glance

DAY 1 – 31 March 2027

Setting the Tone and Vision

The opening day kicks off with a high‑profile formal ceremony, followed by the first session "Unlocking Growth in Asia" that will offer an in‑depth analysis of the diverse development roadmaps across different regional markets of this dynamic region. Following sessions will draw on global case studies to examine "Master Planning for Marinas" and "Repositioning Existing Facilities" – providing attendees with a complete knowledge framework for both greenfield developments and brownfield transformations.

DAY 2 – 2 April 2027

Deep Dives and Future Innovation

The second day shifts focus to business fundamentals and forward‑looking trends. Sessions will explore "Marina Business Models and Investor Requirements", assess "Marinas as Economic Drivers", and address "Commercial Performance and Revenue Optimisation" – offering actionable methodologies for sustainable profitability. On the operations front, the Conference features a dedicated "Marina Operations Best Practice Workshop", alongside focused case studies on workforce training and customer experience. The afternoon sessions turn to the future, tackling "Environmental Leadership in Marina Design and Operations" and "Shaping the Future of Marinas Through Innovation, Technology and AI" – examining how the industry can stay ahead in the twin transitions of green sustainability and digital transformation.

Mid-Conference Day – 1 April 2027

Between the two main Conference days, 1 April offers delegates a dedicated day for specialised content and business development, featuring Marine Industry Tours of Shanghai's leading marina facilities and a Commercial Day programme exploring marina business models, investor requirements and revenue optimisation, alongside curated B2B matchmaking opportunities connecting global investors with regional projects.

Pre-Conference Day – 30 March 2027

Ahead of the formal Conference Programme, a dedicated Pre-Conference Day on 30 March 2027, provides early arrivals with a valuable first‑hand introduction to China's boating market and the host city's vibrant waterfront landscape before the formal sessions begin. On offer will be optional morning tours to the China International Boat Show 2027 (CIBS) and a Shanghai city orientation, before an evening Welcome Reception.

A Global Gathering Not to Be Missed

Beyond the substantive Conference sessions, the Programme includes rich networking opportunities, featuring welcome cocktails and a prestigious Gala Dinner with awards presentations – offering global participants ample platforms for exchange and collaboration.

In 2025, the IWMC in Venice brought together over 650 delegates from more than 30 countries, with international participants accounting for at least 50% of attendance.

As ICOMIA's flagship biennial event, IWMC2027 is expected to attract marina owners, operators, investors, designers, and industry leaders from over 30 countries to Shanghai. This is not only a knowledge powerhouse event but also an unrivalled window into the Asia-Pacific market and a prime opportunity to forge critical international connections.

The proposed agenda for the conference days is as follows and is subject to further revisions.

Limited-Time Early Bird Tickets Now Available

The Conference offers a range of ticket options designed to provide flexibility for all attendees. The following early bird rates are available until 30 September 2026:

Ticket Type Early Bird Rate (Jul – Sep 2026) Entitlements Full Pass € 550.00 Full conference access, Marina Tour, Welcome Reception, Gala Dinner,

conference materials, and daily lunches & coffee breaks Single-Day

Conference Pass € 300.00 Access to either day of the conference (31 March or 2 April), including

lunch and coffee breaks on the selected day Tour Only € 150.00 Marina & waterfront site tour and commercial networking on 1 April

(excludes conferences & Gala Dinner) Gala Dinner Only € 250.00 Access to the official Gala Dinner on 1 April All prices are inclusive of VAT. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a tiered pricing structure.

Early registration is highly recommended.



Audience Profile

IWMC2027 attracts a highly targeted and influential audience of senior decision-makers from across the global marina and waterfront industry, including:

Marina owners, operators, and managers

Waterfront developers and investors

Government authorities and port authorities

Marine industry suppliers and service providers

Architects, engineers, and planners

Tourism and destination management professionals

Fleet owners and charter agencies

After September, prices go back to regular price — lock in the early bird rate now!

Click the link to buy tickets instantly: https://urban.expolifestyle.com/en/user/register?utm_source=PRnews&utm_medium=IWMCe&utm_campaign=20260818

Know more: www.worldmarinasconference.com

About ICOMIA

ICOMIA is an international non-profit membership organisation serving the recreational boating industry. ICOMIA works to connect the industry, host groups and committees, provide technical guidance, collect data, statistics and trends, share market intelligence, advise on compliance and safety.

The International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) is the global organisation representing the recreational marine industry through its national member associations and sustaining members. ICOMIA works to advance sustainable growth, innovation, safety and responsible boating worldwide.

About Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Sinoexpo Informa Markets is one of Asia's leading exhibition and conference organisers, delivering internationally recognised events that connect businesses, industries and investment opportunities across key sectors throughout the region.

Media Contacts

Sinoexpo Informa Markets

Allen Zhang

Sales Manager

[email protected]

ICOMIA

Ben Grigg

Programme Director

[email protected]

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.