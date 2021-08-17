Eash Sundaram - Technology Innovation Leader - Joins Acreto Board

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eash Sundaram, digital technology leader, tech investor and PE Operating Executive, has joined Acreto's Board of Directors.

Mr. Sundaram serves as an Operating Executive at Tailwind Capital, a mid-market private equity firm focused on industrial and technology portfolios. He served as the Executive VP and Chief Digital & Technology Officer of JetBlue Airways Corporation from 2012 until February 2021 and was the Chairman of JetBlue Technology Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways that incubates, invests in, and partners with early-stage startups. Eash also serves as a director of SolarWinds Corporation, WESCO and Port America.

"Over the past 10 years, I've been fortunate to work with, and invest in, many of the leading security companies in the market today," said Mr. Sundaram. "Acreto, however, has fundamentally changed connectivity and security forever. For the first time, organizations can connect and protect their entire end-to-end infrastructure with a single platform. I strongly believe that Acreto's model is what challenging hybrid infrastructure and third-party connected application environments need. All the while, Acreto is so agile and simple, it can be turned on in minutes by junior resources."

Acreto provides a comprehensive, end-to-end connectivity and security platform that altogether eliminates the need for products and complex security operations. Acreto is a simple, agile and affordable platform that connects and protects today's complex hybrid infrastructure from the cloud. Acreto SASE+ Plus introduces unique patent-pending innovations, such as Secure Application & Data Interconnect (SADI), segmentation from the cloud, Network Wormholing and a dedicated per-application security infrastructure called Ecosystem security. Together these technologies offer capabilities well beyond traditional products or SASE providers - even when combined.

Babak Pasdar, Acreto CEO, stated, "Eash is a true visionary who immediately recognized the value Acreto brings to the world. His deep operational experience, along with his venture and private equity background, brings a wealth of knowledge to help Acreto take its place as a market leader. We are delighted and fortunate to have Eash join us on the next phase of Acreto's growth."

About Acreto:

Acreto is the first cloud-delivered, end-to-end connectivity and security platform that can connect and protect any technology, on any network, anywhere. Acreto SASE+ Plus delivers Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) functionalities for access technologies such as devices, networks, IoT / OT and third-parties; while Acreto Secure Application and Data Interconnect (SADI) connects and protects application delivery infrastructure such as clouds, SaaS, data centers and co-locations. Acreto SASE+ Plus is SASE plus SADI -- one platform, with one interface, from one provider for all of your technologies worldwide.

