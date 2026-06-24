Eastern Union Accelerates Nationwide Expansion, Signs Top Producer Elliott Kunstlinger as First Senior Broker

Chairman Ira Zlotowitz and President Abe Bergman are leading a national recruiting push at every broker level. Kunstlinger is the first senior broker to formally sign on, with others in active discussions.

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Union, one of the nation's leading commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, today announced the next phase of its nationwide expansion, led by Chairman Ira Zlotowitz and President Abe Bergman, and the signing of top-producing broker Elliott Kunstlinger as the first senior broker to join under the plan.

Kunstlinger, known for closing some of the market's largest and most complex financings, is the first of several senior and emerging brokers now in discussions to join the firm.

Elliott Kunstlinger, one of the industry's top-producing brokers, has been hired by Eastern Union as the first senior broker to join under the company's nationwide expansion initiative. Kunstlinger is known for closing some of the market's largest and most complex financings. Ira Zlotowitz is Chairman of Eastern Union. Under the leadership of Zlotowitz and company president Age Bergman, the firm has launched a nationwide expansion initiative that has attracted Elliott Kunstlinger, one of the industry's top-producing brokers, to join Eastern Union as its first senior broker.

The move comes amid strong deal momentum. Eastern Union closes billions of dollars in transactions a year. Most recently, the firm secured a $125 million acquisition loan for The Pavilion, a 1,115-unit apartment complex in Chicago, and closed a separate $54 million transaction in the same period.

A Broker Built for Large, Complex Deals

Before moving into brokerage, Kunstlinger spent years on the ownership side of commercial real estate, giving him a principal's view of how complex deals get financed and closed. He has since built a reputation for large, intricate transactions and the repeat institutional relationships that come with them.

His recent work includes two separate $225 million engagements on a single Sixth Avenue asset in Manhattan; an original financing and a later modification for the same institutional client; a $92 million financing in Brooklyn; an $85 million transaction on Manhattan's Seventh Avenue; and numerous financings in the $50 million to $100 million range across New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Florida, Connecticut, Ohio, and Georgia.

Why He Chose Eastern Union

"In today's market, every deal feels complex—the regulations, the rate environment, the lender landscape," said Elliott Kunstlinger, Senior Broker with Eastern Union. "What matters is having a platform that gives you the tools to actually get things done.

"I've built my career on tackling deals others won't touch, whether that's a straightforward transaction or something far more intricate. That only works on a platform that can carry the weight: real lender relationships in every market, an underwriting and support team behind every deal, and a firm that got ahead of everyone on technology and AI. Eastern Union has all of that, it pays at the top of the industry, and it lets me decide how to invest in my own growth. That's why I'm here."

What Sets Eastern Union Apart

Eastern Union surrounds every broker with a full in-house team, anchored by hands-on underwriting and supported by processing, administrative, and research staff, so brokers can focus on originating and closing. Its lender network, built over more than 25 years and billions in annual volume, gives brokers nationwide reach and execution certainty across virtually every market and asset class.

The firm was also an early investor in data and technology and continues to lead the industry in applying AI to commercial mortgage brokerage, giving brokers VIP access to its AveryGPT platform, its tech team, and its research department. All of that comes at no cost to the broker.

On top of it, the commission structure scales to 90% with no cap, and brokers who reach $1 million in production unlock a reimbursement budget of up to $150,000 a year that they direct themselves—toward building a team, expanding operations, or whatever drives their business. Rather than dictating how a broker should invest, Eastern Union delivers an outstanding core and lets its top producers decide the rest.

Remarks from Leadership

"Elliott's joining us reflects what we've built over 25 years and signals where we're headed," said Ira Zlotowitz, Chairman of Eastern Union. "Abe Bergman and I are committed to this expansion and to making sure every broker who comes aboard has the platform, the support, and the compensation to perform at the highest level. Elliott won't be the last. We're in active conversations with senior and newer brokers across the country."

"We don't make brokers choose between great support and great economics," said Abraham Bergman, President of Eastern Union. "We built the firm to deliver both, and Elliott looked at everything we put behind a broker and everything we pay on top of it before he signed. Talent at his level doesn't move for hype. It moves for a platform that makes you more productive and an upside with no ceiling."

Eastern Union Is Hiring Nationwide

Eastern Union is recruiting at every level as it expands its national footprint. The firm is seeking experienced brokers who want to join on their own or build out a sales team, offering an industry-leading commission structure, national lender access, AI-driven research tools, in-house support, and capital to help high-volume producers scale. It is also recruiting brokers who are new to the field, who receive direct mentorship from senior executives, daily hands-on training, live deal exposure, and instruction in prospecting, pipeline management, and lender relationships.

For more information visit: www.easternunion.com/hiringbrokers.

About Eastern Union

Eastern Union is one of the nation's leading commercial real estate mortgage brokerages, with more than 25 years in business, billions in transactions closed annually, and a presence spanning 42 states. Built on a broker-first philosophy, the firm provides the infrastructure, technology, lender relationships, and compensation structure that help mortgage brokers at every stage build exceptional careers.

For more information:

easternunion.com/hiringbrokers

http://easternunion.com/hiringbrokers

Eastern Union Communications

[email protected]

Contact Eli Kunstlinger:

Elliott "Eli" Kunstlinger

Senior Managing Director, Eastern Union

Mobile: 718.924.6418

3839 Flatlands Ave, Suite 211 • Brooklyn, NY 11234

[email protected]

www.easternunion.com

Media contact:

Steve Vitoff

Eastern Union

516-652-0785

[email protected]

SOURCE Eastern Union